Lifezoom Updates: Refining Efficient Light Therapy Products Based on Customer Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Since its launch, Lifezoom‘s light therapy devices have steadily become a promising contender in the industry. However, users’ feedback revealed that the original single blue light mode is primarily suitable for short-term use, which highlights the limited benefits of blue light, with most customers calling for higher efficiency at specific wavelengths.

As Lifezoom‘s CEO mentioned, “User feedback is our most important guide. In this instance, we acted quickly to enhance the red light wand, reflecting Lifezoom’s core philosophy of putting user needs at the center.” In response to customers’ needs, an update of the red light therapy wand will be launched. The following sections will provide detailed information about Lifezoom’s upcoming product updates, as well as the products that have also been developed based on customer feedback.



The Handheld Red Light Wand and the Veyra Series from Lifezoom differ in product size, but both offer flexible and practical functionality, providing users with effective, targeted treatment for localized areas and supporting a variety of health needs, including wound healing and relief from muscle soreness.

Red Light Therapy Wand: Enhanced Through User Feedback

The previous version of the Handheld Light Therapy Wand by Lifezoom proved to be an excellent product for those seeking improvement in acute skin conditions, such as acne. Yet, many users also requested the addition of anti-aging and tissue-repair effects alongside anti-inflammatory benefits. The idea of the red light therapy wand originated from user feedback on the previous device iteration.

After carefully reviewing and summarizing customer feedback, Lifezoom’s decision-makers, together with R&D engineers, have planned to replace the original 460 nm blue-only setting with a combined red and near-infrared mode. This change was made based on customer feedback: the new red + near-infrared protocol will increase tissue penetration and can efficiently promote rapid wound healing and tissue repair. [1]

Precision Care: Key Features of the Red Light Therapy Wand

The new Red Light Therapy Wand by Lifezoom will be optimized to further enhance its therapeutic efficacy by utilizing two wavelengths for treatment:

Red light (660nm). Mainly used to promote superficial tissue repair, healing, and shows significant anti-aging effects. [2]

Veyra Curved Light Series: Efficient Healing at Home

The Veyra Curved Light Series is a tangible demonstration of Lifezoom’s swift response — and more importantly, of its proactive attention to users’ demands. The device delivers targeted therapeutic effects for localized areas, similar to those of the Red Light Therapy Wand, but it is more effective, faster, and suitable for much larger areas of skin. Featuring 96 high-power LEDs mounted in a curved frame, the Veyra Curved Light Series can be placed anywhere in the house, or applied to specific parts of the body (e.g., the belly). The following light spectrum is responsible for its healing effects:

Red light (600-700nm). This spectrum is especially effective for improving skin health and boosting collagen production [2] because skin tissue absorbs a higher proportion of red light. Red light can penetrate up to 4 mm, completely reaching the dermis and a portion of the fat layer. [3]

Thanks to its ergonomic design and set of stands, the Veyra Curved Light Series device can be placed near a bed, on a work desk, or on a couch. As a result, users have an excellent opportunity to incorporate red light therapy into their daily routine, without needing to focus excessively on a single session. The user friendly interface, the one button power, and the timer adjustments make the device easy to start and operate. At the same time, these features allow users to continue their routine tasks while enjoying a full scale red light therapy session.

Veyra Curved Light Series devices have proven to be a great additional solution for those who struggle with chronic pain, and they can also be handy for sports enthusiasts and for those seeking to relieve muscle pain. Sleep-deprived users can also benefit from red light therapy, which may help reduce anxiety and negative emotions associated with lack of sleep.[3] In general, Veyra Curved Light Series devices will be a great, easy-to-use, and effective solution for all those who struggle to maintain a healthy lifestyle at home.

To learn more about the detailed specifications of Lifezoom’s products and stay updated on future releases, please visit the official Lifezoom website or the Lifezoom store on Amazon.

Aspiration of Lifezoom: Built for Becoming

The Veyra Series and the Red Light Wand differ in specifications and modes of use, both embody the same principle of high-performance flexibility within their categories. Unlike the rigidity of mainstream red light products, Lifezoom demonstrates brand vitality through its fluid, adaptive design. This vitality comes not only from the dedication of its R&D team but also from its attentiveness to customer feedback—addressing current needs while uncovering new and unspoken demands.

By transforming daily living into a gentle ritual of care, Lifezoom ensures that clinical-grade insights are no longer complex, and wellness tools offer support rather than burden. In this vision, Lifezoom is built for becoming a brand that evolves with its users, enabling them to continuously grow into the healthiest and most empowered version of themselves.

