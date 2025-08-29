Taiwan’s Smart Healthcare Pavilion Presents Precision Oncology and Telemedicine Applications at Taiwan Expo USA 2025

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At Taiwan Expo USA 2025 in Dallas, the Smart Healthcare Pavilion, organized by the International Trade Administration (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), highlighted Taiwan’s accelerating role in global digital health innovation. The pavilion brought together leading organizations introducing new approaches across telemedicine, artificial intelligence (AI), precision medicine, and next-generation medical services, as reported by GeneOnline.



Organized by TITA and TAITRA, the Smart Healthcare Pavilion at Taiwan Expo USA 2025 in Dallas featured leading organizations. Image: GeneOnline

One key highlight was CancerFree Biotech Ltd., which has advanced precision oncology through its blood-derived tumor organoid platform. Requiring only 20 milliliters of blood, the platform enables drug testing tailored to individual patients. By embedding AI into its workflow, CancerFree has cut testing time in half. The company’s recent collaboration with the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology marks an important step in expanding applications in Japan.

In telemedicine, QT Medical, Inc. showcased its FDA-cleared PCA 500 portable 12-lead ECG system, extending hospital-grade diagnostics into homes, rural clinics, telehealth services, and clinical trials. Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc. (MiiS) presented its expertise in optical sensing and medical imaging processing, offering vertically integrated design and manufacturing from components to finished products. With an in-house regulatory team that secures approvals such as FDA clearance, MiiS positions itself as a one-stop solution provider. Stefan Cheng, President of MiiS, remarked “We aim to lead the future of AI-enabled medical diagnosis, emphasizing technologies like AI, robotics, and image sensing as essential for next-generation healthcare,”

Other exhibitors showcased how Taiwan is combining technical innovation with market-ready applications. imedtac Co., Ltd. introduced an AI-powered millimeter-wave radar system for non-contact monitoring of vital signs, such as respiration and heart rate, particularly valuable in eldercare and ICU settings facing labor shortages. Hukui Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a medical device CDMO founded in 2013, highlighted partnerships ranging from wireless ultrasound scanners to disposable endoscopes. The company also unveiled its patented “VitaShine Gamma Light”, designed to support dementia and Alzheimer’s prevention. Actively seeking distributors in the U.S., Hukui demonstrates how Taiwanese firms align contract manufacturing expertise with proprietary innovation.

These companies reinforced Taiwan’s ambition to be a trusted partner in advancing smart healthcare worldwide, blending AI, precision medicine, and device innovation into scalable global solutions. [Ad by TITA]