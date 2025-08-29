Toki AI Launches Groundbreaking AI Avatar Generator That Turns Any Photo into a Lifelike Avatar Video

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Toki AI has launched its breakthrough AI avatar generator, a revolutionary platform that transforms any single photo into lifelike, talking video avatars without requiring pre-training or additional footage.

With this launch, Toki AI aims to overcome traditional challenges in avatar creation. The platform generates highly realistic AI talking avatars with natural facial expressions, smooth lip-syncing, and genuine emotions, all in lengths up to two minutes.

Users can either upload their own avatar photos or pick from a wide range of public avatars. They also have the freedom to choose from a diverse voice library or upload their own audio, giving each avatar a personalized touch.

“Our technology is changing the way avatars are made,” said Elena Rodriguez, CEO and co-founder of Toki AI. “Unlike older platforms, we don’t need hours of video or complicated training. A single photo is all it takes to bring an avatar to life, with professional-level quality and expressiveness.”

Beyond talking avatars, Toki AI plans to soon introduce singing avatars, enabling users to create captivating singing videos from any uploaded photo. The platform will also let users build avatar images from text. Each avatar can be customized with different looks, outfits, accessories, and styles for various scenarios and storytelling needs.

Toki AI avatar generator meets a wide variety of creative and business needs, from creating baby podcasts, producing user-generated content (UGC) ads to developing AI influencers for social media engagement.

Rodriguez adds, “We constantly hear from creators who are able to finish projects in minutes instead of weeks. They save time and money, but the biggest impact is the new possibilities for creative storytelling.”

Toki AI is available now, with a free plan for new users. For more details, please check out https://toki.ai

