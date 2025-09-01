Ampotech Expands Regional Presence with New Offices in Malaysia and Hong Kong SAR

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ampotech, a leading provider of smart energy management solutions in Asia, has opened two new offices in Malaysia and Hong Kong SAR, strengthening its regional presence and reaffirming its commitment to supporting businesses in achieving energy efficiency and sustainability goals.

Ampotech – Smart Energy Solutions for a Net Zero Future

Ampotech, which has existing offices in Singapore and Vietnam, has seen increasing demand for its solutions in regional markets following the close of its Series A funding in February. The new offices in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong SAR will enable the company to better serve its clients in those markets with localized support and closer collaboration with product ecosystem and channel partners.

“Our mission has always been to help businesses improve their energy efficiency and operations with technology that is affordable and easy to deploy,” said Mr. William Temple, Co-founder & CEO of Ampotech. “The launch of our offices in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong SAR reflects both the rising demand for smart energy solutions and our commitment to being closer to our customers as we scale across Southeast Asia.”

Ampotech, recipient of the ASEAN Energy Award in 2022, leverages Internet of Things devices, AI-driven analytics, and user-friendly software to help organizations optimize energy use, reduce operational costs, and lower carbon emissions. With an expanding regional footprint, the company continues to support commercial real estate owners, manufacturers, and multinational enterprises on their journey toward net zero.

