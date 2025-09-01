WINAICO Introduces Ultra-Black Back-Contact Module — Where Solar Meets Design

Full Black Elegance with Built-in Photovoltaic Performance

HSINCHU, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Win Win Precision Technology (WIN), a pioneer in semiconductor equipment key components and solar module solutions, today announced the launch of its new-generation back-contact solar modules WBC Ultra Black Series. Compared to conventional solar modules, the WBC Series features a pure all-black design that blends seamlessly into various architectural projects, supporting Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV). The series will be fully available across distribution channels in 40 countries, including Europe and Oceania, starting September.



From September, WINAICO’s WBC Ultra Black back-contact modules will be available across Europe and Oceania.

Reimagining Solar: Pure Black Surfaces, Hidden Technology

With the launch of the back-contact solar modules WBC Ultra Black Series, WINAICO introduces an innovative design featuring zero front-side busbars on the cells. By concealing all electrodes and interconnections on the reverse side of the module, the conventional silver gridlines visible on standard solar panels are completely eliminated, leaving a seamless pure-black surface. Leveraging a new generation of rear-side photovoltaic transmission technology, the WBC Ultra Black Series maximizes the absorption of incident light on its ultra-black surface, converting it more efficiently into electricity. As a result, both output and efficiency are elevated, achieving up to 480 W and 23.5% efficiency (based on the all-black compact format of 1,800 x 1,134 x 35 mm).

Low Shading Impact, Continuous and Stable Energy Output

The WBC Ultra Black Series back-contact solar modules adopt dual-coated glass, ensuring a more uniform and consistent color tone that restores the natural visual effect of black cells, delivering a new aesthetic experience for photovoltaic products. Furthermore, the innovative bypass diode design of the back-contact modules significantly minimizes shading-induced power losses: when a single cell is shaded, the current is intelligently redirected around it, maintaining continuous flow and maximizing the overall energy output of the solar module.

Dual Records in Performance and Design

With this innovation, WINAICO has upgraded both product performance and user experience, while strengthening its leadership in the solar industry. “This isn’t just a technological breakthrough — it also shows our continued commitment to creating lasting value for all our stakeholders.” said Szu-Ming Chen, Chairman of WIN. With the WBC Ultra Black Series set to launch in September, we’ve already seen strong interest from customers in Europe and Australia, and we’re optimistic about steady growth ahead.”

1st IEC-Certified Back-Contact Module in Taiwan

In July, the WBC Ultra Black Series earned IEC certification, making it the first back-contact solar module of its kind in Taiwan to achieve this international recognition. Rolling out across 40 countries starting September, the series will also take center stage at key global exhibitions — Energy Taiwan in Taipei (October), All-Energy Australia in Melbourne (October), and Solar Solutions Düsseldorf in Germany (December), bringing a new wave of demand to the global market.

About WIN and WINAICO

WIN focuses on the semiconductor supply chain, high-performance solar modules, and smart energy integration solutions, dedicated to advancing the renewable energy industry. Its solar brand, WINAICO, has been market-proven for over 16 years across 29 countries including Europe, Australia, North America, and Asia. Repeatedly honored with the prestigious Top Brand PV Award, WINAICO is recognized as a pioneer in renewable energy.

WBC Ultra Black Series

Launch Date: September 2025

Markets: Europe, Oceania

Product Information: https://winaico.com/products/wst-bdx54-b2-wbc-series/

Sales Contact: https://winaico.com/contact-us/