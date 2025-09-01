Youth Square Flagship Event “YS School Cultural Festival 2025” Summer Edition “SWISH! YS Basketball Fest” Presented

Combining Diverse Activities in Sports Tech to Help Youth Fulfil Their Potential

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As one of the highlight events of 2025 youthfest@HK, “YS School Cultural Festival 2025” featured both summer and winter editions. The summer edition kicked off with a focus on basketball, introducing a series of exciting activities that combine urban sports, dance, and art elements to inject positive energy into the city. The summer edition “SWISH! YS Basketball Fest” took place in mid-August, introduced sports technology for the first time, the event used artificial intelligence to create a brand-new experience for young people and enhance their sports performance.

Youth Actively Participate in a Series of Exciting Activities to Create Their MAX Level Formula

“YS School Cultural Festival 2025” carries the theme of “Creating My MAX Level Formula”, which encourages young people to unleash their fullest potential through diversified development and exploration, crafting their unique growth journey and exploring their new frontiers with positivity and pioneering spirit. The series of exciting activities of “SWISH! YS Basketball Fest” are now in full swing, attracting numerous young participants, including the highly anticipated return of the “3 on 3” YS Summer Basketball Competition, a three-day two-night Greater Bay Area Basketball Camp, a basketball-themed exhibition, Sports & Chill-experienced workshops, and a basketball challenge arena. The unique photo spots set up inside the venue have been well received by public, including a 3-meter-tall giant inflatable basketball installation and a feature jersey display wall.

Sports & Chill-experienced Workshops (15-20 August) Enhancing Sports Performance Through Technology, Leaving Participants Inspired

This year marks the first integration of sports technology and artificial intelligence, the event offering young people a groundbreaking sports experience. The professional tutors utilised advanced equipment to analyse participants’ jumping ability, while AI technology automatically detected shooting posture and provided precise as well as personalised guidance. These innovations helped young basketball enthusiasts to improve their explosiveness and refine their shooting technique, boosting scoring accuracy. The basketball training workshops featured elite instructors, including Lee Ki, a renowned sharpshooter, Hong Kong A1 League basketball player and assistant coach of the Hong Kong Men’s National Basketball Team and Liang Man Hung, celebrated basketball figure and head coach of Hong Kong A1 League basketball team Tycoon. Participants gained valuable skills in offensive techniques, ball control, team strategies, and signature basketball moves. To further energise the community, a cheerleading experience workshop was also held, promoting dancing skill and the positive spirit of cheerleading to the society. Meanwhile, the Sports x Arts workshop combined creativity with sustainability, allowing participants to craft personalised card holders using recycled basketball leather. Adding a stylish twist, the jersey workshop enabled participants to heat-press their own personalised jerseys, creating a unique and fashionable sports identity.

YS Summer Basketball Competition (16-17, 23–24 August) A Strong Lineup of Young Players, Demonstrating Their Full Potential in Spirited Competition

3on3 basketball competition is one of the star attractions of the event. The competition featured junior and youth categories, divided into men and women groups. Professional basketball players from Oltron Basketball which is a professional basketball team in Macau and had participated in the “Super3 League”, including Fang Xiao Qiang, Sun Li Chen, Li Kuan Ting, along with Sun Ming Ze were invited in the exchange session with Duncan Reid, Fong Shing Yee, Cheung Kwok Chuen and Chan Wai Pong, the basketball players from Hong Kong A1 League basketball team Tycoon on 24 August. All talented basketball players were gathered at Youth Square to deepen youngsters’ understanding of sports careers and promote urban sports in Hong Kong. The event also featured cheerleading performance to energise the players, showcasing the vibrant energy and talent of the youths on stage, and spreading positive vibes.

Basketball-Themed Exhibition (16 August – 30 September) Over a Dozen Signed NBA and Hong Kong Memorabilia on Display

Basketball fans are in for a treat with the immersive Basketball-Themed Exhibition, designed to captivate young enthusiasts through a star-studded showcase. The exhibition features over a dozen signed collectibles from legendary NBA and Hong Kong basketball players, elevating the experience to a truly premium level. Highlights include signed jerseys, shoes, and basketballs from NBA icons such as Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Dennis Rodman, Gary Payton, Jeremy Lin, Yi Jian Lian, and Jordan Clarkson. Apart from that, a dedicated Hong Kong Basketball Players Zone is also featured, displaying jerseys from professional and Hong Kong A1 League basketball players including Ricky Yang, Chan Siu Wing, Glen Joe, Liang Man Hung, and Fong Shing Yee. A rare gem in the collection is the signed commemorative jerseys of Winling Basketball Club, which representing the champions of the Hong Kong A1 Division Championship for three consecutive years (2009 – 2011), a must-see for basketball lovers.

Basketball Challenge Arena (16 August – 30 September) Test Your Limits

The Basketball Challenge Arena invites young individuals to test their skills through a series of exciting basketball challenges. Players must complete three key tasks—dribbling through obstacles, precision passing, and layup execution—to win attractive prizes. The challenge not only evaluates all-round basketball techniques but also emphasises speed and accuracy, encouraging participants to push their limits. Those who successfully completed the challenge and made it onto the leaderboard would receive a special gift, adding an extra layer of excitement to the experience.

Greater Bay Area Basketball Camp (22–24 August) with Professional Guidance from coach Milos Milosevic on Game Tactics and Encouragement from Mr. Chan Sui-wai, Eric, JP, Commissioner for Youth

A three-day two-night summer camp that brought together young people from the Greater Bay Area has successfully concluded. Led by the professional basketball coach Milos Milosevic from Serbia, he selflessly shared his expertise, providing professional guidance on game tactics to participants, fostering basketball cultural exchange among the youth from Greater Bay Area. The event was also graced by the presence of Mr. Chan Sui-wai, Eric, JP, Commissioner for Youth, Home and Youth Affairs Bureau to motivate the young players. During the exchange session, he encouraged the youth to embrace challenges and adversity, maintain a positive mindset, identify the goals and chart their own course, have diverse development.

Visit here to download high-resolution photos.

YS School Cultural Festival 202 5

The “YS School Cultural Festival 2025” aims to provide young people with platforms and spaces to explore their potential and break boundaries. Youth Square encourages young people to unleash their fullest potential through diversified development and exploration, crafting their unique growth journey and exploring their new frontiers with positivity and pioneering spirit. The spirit of youth progress is precisely the driving force behind social innovation. The “YS School Cultural Festival 2025” hopes to inject abundant positive energy into society by showcasing the positive power of young people.

About Youth Square

Youth Square is a government venue, and a youth development initiative launched by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau. Facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, Y Platform, multi-purpose area, office, retail shop and the Y loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under various themes, including music, dance, arts and culture.

We welcome youth to use our facilities and participate in our activities. As the “Youth Development Blueprint” has pinpointed its vision to nurture a new generation of young people with an affection for our country and Hong Kong and equipped with global perspective, an aspiring mind-set and positive thinking, cherishing hope for the future and strive for continuous growth, so that they can unleash their full potential in society and contribute to Hong Kong, our country and the world.

Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk