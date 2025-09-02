Schools in Vientiane Province to Ban Student Phones Starting September

Starting 1 September, Vientiane Province will ban students from bringing phones to school to reduce distractions and help them focus on their studies, the Provincial Education and Sports Administration said.

The phone ban is part of a wider strategy to tackle school dropout rates, support teachers, and improve overall education outcomes.

Measures include monitoring students who leave school, motivating parents to send children to school, training teachers to fill staffing gaps, and encouraging collaboration between local authorities and education committees.

This initiative aims to create a more focused learning environment and ensure that students stay in school throughout the academic year.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

The new regulation has drawn mixed reactions on social media, particularly Facebook.

Some users argue the rule is “a bit of a stretch,” noting that in an era dominated by technology, schools should establish ICT standards instead of banning mobile devices entirely.

“Students should still be allowed to bring their phones to school in case parents need to contact them during emergencies, but usage could be limited to break times,” one user suggested.

Another commented, “This rule addresses the symptoms, not the cause. Phones can be a useful learning tool. If students are banned, the same rule should apply to teachers.”

Others expressed support for the ban.

“I hope this rule goes through. My son’s grades improved after his school banned phone use. It shows phones can really distract students,” one parent wrote.

“Students will be able to focus better without distractions,” another user added.

For now, Vientiane Province is the only area in Laos to announce such a ban, and it remains unclear whether other provinces will follow suit.