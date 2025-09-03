Aurzen Redefines Portable Entertainment with New Projector Lineup for Every Lifestyle at IFA 2025

Highlights include the hyper-versatile ZIP modular projection platform and the audio-centric BOOM series; live demos at Hall H21, Booth H21-111.

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aurzen, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, today announced it will showcase its comprehensive product ecosystem at IFA 2025 from September 5–9. Press and attendees are invited to Messe Berlin, Hall H21, Booth H21-111, for live demonstrations.

At the heart of Aurzen’s showcase are three distinct product families: the hyper-portable ZIP modular ecosystem, the premium audio-integrated BOOM series, and the feature-rich, budget-friendly EAZZE series. Together, they represent Aurzen’s commitment to creating a perfect projection solution for every user, from the digital nomad to the home cinema enthusiast.

The ZIP Family: A Modular Pocket Projection Platform

Aurzen’s flagship ZIP ecosystem redefines on-the-go entertainment with its unique modular design, allowing users to build their perfect portable setup. The complete ZIP ecosystem will be demonstrated for the first time at IFA 2025.

ZIP Projector: An ultra-compact 720p HD projector with Time-of-Flight autofocus and keystone correction for instant, perfect pop-up screenings anywhere.

An ultra-compact 720p HD projector with Time-of-Flight autofocus and keystone correction for instant, perfect pop-up screenings anywhere. Seamless Streaming & Gaming: The CastPlay-C Dongle provides plug-and-play, DRM-certified streaming from Netflix, Disney+, among others, and mirrors a Nintendo Switch with pass-through charging.

The CastPlay-C Dongle provides plug-and-play, DRM-certified streaming from Netflix, Disney+, among others, and mirrors a Nintendo Switch with pass-through charging. Project Anywhere: The innovative Suction Cup Mount attaches to any smooth surface, while the Battery Stand extends the runtime and provides stable placement for a truly mobile cinema.

The innovative Suction Cup Mount attaches to any smooth surface, while the Battery Stand extends the runtime and provides stable placement for a truly mobile cinema. Instant Screen: The ScreenPlay Portable A3 Display is a lightweight, foldable 16:9 screen that sets up in seconds.

The BOOM Series: Premium Audio Meets Powerful Projection

The BOOM series integrates high-fidelity audio directly into a high-performance projector, eliminating the need for external sound bars.

BOOM mini: Delivers a cinematic experience with native 1080p resolution, ultra-low 50ms latency for gaming, and powerful built-in 2x10W Dolby Audio speakers. Its transparent back panel puts the powerful speakers on display, offering a visual dimension to the immersive audio experience.

Delivers a cinematic experience with native 1080p resolution, ultra-low 50ms latency for gaming, and powerful built-in 2x10W Dolby Audio speakers. Its transparent back panel puts the powerful speakers on display, offering a visual dimension to the immersive audio experience. BOOM air: Features a searchlight-inspired design with 300 ANSI lumens, built-in Google TV, and 10W Dolby Audio. Both models include a 110° gimbal stand for easy, off-center image alignment. BOOM air features a visible speaker in the back.

The EAZZE Series: Feature-Rich Projection Without the Premium Price

Aurzen makes cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone with its EAZZE series. A highlight is the D1R Cube(available Sept. 2025), the world’s first projector with Roku OS, delivering streaming simplicity in a compact form. Other models include the powerful D1 Max (950 ANSI lumens, Google TV) and the entry-level D1G, which packs autofocus and auto-keystone into an affordable package.

D1 Max (coming Q4 2025): 950 ANSI lumens, native 1080p, 1,500:1 contrast, autofocus & keystone, karaoke-ready mode, 2GB RAM, 16GB memory, Google TV OS, and dual 8W speakers.

(coming Q4 2025): 950 ANSI lumens, native 1080p, 1,500:1 contrast, autofocus & keystone, karaoke-ready mode, 2GB RAM, 16GB memory, Google TV OS, and dual 8W speakers. D1R Cube with Roku OS (available September 2025 ): The Aurzen Roku TV smart projector is the world’s first Roku OS projector. Unique features include an intuitive Roku remote and wireless audio expandability, allowing users to pair Roku Wireless Streambars or Roku Wireless Speakers for cinema-like sound.

(available ): The Aurzen Roku TV smart projector is the world’s first Roku OS projector. Unique features include an intuitive Roku remote and wireless audio expandability, allowing users to pair Roku Wireless Streambars or Roku Wireless for cinema-like sound. D1G: Built-in Google TV, autofocus, and auto-keystone correction, all at a budget-friendly price.

The three distinct product families—the hyper-portable ZIP, the audio-centric BOOM, and the value-focused EAZZE—are engineered to deliver a specialized experience for every lifestyle and budget. This strategic approach ensures that whether a user prioritizes portability, all-in-one cinematic sound, or accessible smart features, Aurzen has a purpose-built solution.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology, dedicated to creating high-value, user-friendly entertainment solutions for modern lifestyles. Combining cutting-edge optical engineering with intuitive software and user-centric design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world’s first Tri-Fold Truly Portable projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award and IDEA Award.

For more information, visit www.aurzen.com .

