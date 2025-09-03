Global Times: China’s V-Day commemorations showcase resolve, commitment to safeguarding peace

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — China held a massive military parade in central Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of its victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, pledging the country’s commitment to peaceful development in a world still fraught with turbulence and uncertainties. President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, oversaw the parade and reviewed the troops.

Standing beside Xi on Tian’anmen Rostrum were Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, along with more than 20 other foreign leaders, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Representatives of people who had supported China’s WWII fight, or their family members – from countries such as Russia, the US, the UK, France and Canada – were invited to the event, Xinhua said.

Standing in a Hongqi limousine, Xi gave the command for the review to begin. As the review vehicle moved slowly eastward, passing the fluttering flags of the Party, the nation and the army that stood before the assembled troops, Xi saluted the flags with a fixed gaze, per Xinhua.

Amid resounding military music, Xi inspected foot, banner and armament formations along Chang’an Avenue.

‘Unstoppable’ national rejuvenation

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable and humanity’s cause of peace and development will prevail, Xi said as he addressed the grand commemorative gathering before the parade.

The resistance war, arduous and great, marks China’s first complete victory against foreign aggression in modern times, Xi said.

Noting that victory was achieved under a national united front against Japanese aggression advocated by the CPC, he said that the Chinese people made a major contribution to the salvation of human civilization and the defense of world peace with immense sacrifice in the war, a significant part of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Only when nations across the world treat each other as equals, live in harmony and mutually support one another can common security be safeguarded, the root cause of war eliminated, and historical tragedies prevented from recurring, he said.

Today, humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games, Xi said. The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of world to build a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

Xi called on Chinese people of all ethnic groups to stay united and work hard under the strong leadership of the CPC to build a strong country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, Xinhua reported.

Xi demanded that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and make greater contributions to world peace and development, Xinhua reported.

Glory and pride

More than 10,000 military personnel, along with over 100 aircraft and hundreds of ground armaments, were arranged into formations according to a wartime command system. The PLA new system of services and arms – the result of military reforms under Xi’s leadership – was put on display for the first time, according to Xinhua.

The advanced armaments put on display included unmanned intelligence and counter-unmanned equipment, hypersonic missiles, directed-energy weapons, electronic jamming systems and strategic weaponry capable of global strikes.

The new-type DF-5C liquid-fueled intercontinental strategic nuclear missile made its debut at the military parade. An expert told the Global Times that this missile has the entire globe under its strike range and has advantages in defense penetration and precision.

Also, the first nuclear missile formation consisting of the JL-1 air-launched long-range missile, the JL-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, as well as DF-61 and DF-31BJ land-based intercontinental missiles were reviewed at the parade, marking the first concentrated appearance of China’s land, sea and air-based strategic nuclear triad.

A number of representatives who attended the V-Day gathering expressed that it was a great honor to take part in the commemorations and grand military parade in Beijing, witnessing the nation marking the victory in the most solemn way. They felt proud and deeply inspired.

“All the weapons and equipment featured in the parade were domestically produced, currently in active service, with many new types being publicly displayed for the first time. This fully showcased the strong capability of the armed forces to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as to uphold world peace,” Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee said in a post on the Chinese X-like platform Weibo on Wednesday.

This parade was not only a review of the people’s army – mighty, disciplined, and ever victorious – but also a recognition of the years of dedication and perseverance of all of us working in the defense industry, Yin Zeyong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and former director of the Science and Technology Committee of the Aero Engine Corporation of China who attended the event, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

“The parade gave me a deeper understanding of the importance of strengthening the military through science and technology. In the face of a volatile and complex international situation, a strong national defense is a solid guarantee for peace, stability and sustainable development,” he said.

Some compatriots from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions expressed their excitement about the military parade to the Global Times.

“National security and national interests must ultimately be safeguarded through hard power, and the military is a crucial part of that. Anyone following the news knows that conflicts occur around the world daily,” Victor Chan Chi-ho, Senior Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Youth Commentators Association who attended the event on Wednesday, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

“As a Chinese citizen, being able to attend this grand military parade and witness cutting-edge weaponry up close greatly strengthened my confidence in the central government’s commitment to protecting national security and ensuring the well-being of the people. It also reinforced my confidence in China’s future development,” he said.

Choi Man Cheng Angelo, president of the Macao-Taiwan Exchange Federation, told the Global Times on Wednesday that he felt deeply honored and immensely moved to personally witness this great and solemn historic moment.

“President Xi’s speech called on the entire Chinese people to carry forward the great spirit of the war, stand united and work together to chart the grand blueprint for national rejuvenation. It connected the glory of history with the mission of the future, stirring powerful strength for unity and struggle among all Chinese people, including compatriots in Macao, to fully advance the cause of building a strong nation and rejuvenating the Chinese nation through Chinese modernization,” Choi said.

Force for peace

China’s V-Day commemorations gained significant attention from across the globe. The New York Times said the parade is expected to showcase some of China’s newest weapons that will help the country achieve its goal of building a “world-class” military.

CNN said ahead of Wednesday’s enormous military parade that crowds had gathered on the streets of Beijing hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the troops and weapons on show. Many expressed pride in the display of technical and military strength.

Chinese observers noted that the military parade itself sends a clear message to the world: China has always been a force for peace. As emphasized by the theme of the commemorations to “remember history, honor the fallen heroes, cherish peace and create a better future,” the parade fully demonstrates China’s firm resolve and clear commitment to safeguarding world peace and contributing to it, they noted.

The parade also shows that China is willing to unite with all peace-loving forces around the globe, injecting more hope, stability and positive energy into today’s turbulent international landscape, some Chinese observers said.

Just two days ahead of the grand gathering, Xi on Monday proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), calling on countries to work in concert for a more just and equitable global governance system. Xi highlighted five principles of the GGI – adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions.

“The parade and President Xi’s speech emphasized the concept of a community with a shared future for humanity. This vision calls for inclusive development among all nations and peoples, built on equality, mutual respect and interdependent peace,” Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

“A community with a shared future is a goal that benefits all humanity, is worthy of global recognition and support, and is a cause for which all who cherish peace and prosperity should unite and strive together,” he said, noting that the commemorations attracted many heads of state and foreign friends, reflecting the growing strength of the global force for peace.