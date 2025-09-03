Joget Unveils AI Designer: A Smarter Way to Build Scalable Enterprise Applications With Generative AI

AI-powered app development platform transforms how businesses create complex, scalable applications—fast, intuitively, and accessible to everyone.

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Joget Inc ., a global innovator in open-source AI-powered application development platform, today announced the launch of Joget AI Designer, a flagship component of Joget Intelligence, the company’s new AI-powered suite built into the upcoming Joget DX 9 platform. This innovation is redefining enterprise application development by enabling users to create full-featured, scalable business apps using simple descriptions, images, or even PDFs, without coding.

Unlike traditional tools that use AI to generate code for developers to refine, Joget AI Designer goes further: it generates fully functional enterprise-grade applications instantly. Whether describing a workflow in plain language, sketching a form on paper, or uploading a process diagram, users get a working prototype in seconds—ready to customize and deploy.

This isn’t just “vibe coding” for simple demos. It’s enterprise-ready application development, powered by AI, designed for real-world complexity and scale.

“AI shouldn’t just help developers write code faster,” said Raveesh Dewan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Joget. “We eliminated the need to touch code at all when building business applications by providing the ability to change AI-generated output using our no-code visual drag-and-drop builders.

With AI Designer, we’re giving every employee—from operations managers to business analysts—the ability to turn ideas into production-ready apps instantly. That’s true democratization of innovation.”

From Idea to App: In Minutes, Not Months

Joget AI Designer simplifies the entire app creation process:

Describe or Upload: Tell the system what you need in natural language, upload a sketch, or provide a document.

Generate: Within seconds, get a working prototype of your form, workflow, or full application.

Customize: Refine logic, layouts, and rules using simple prompts—no technical skills needed.

Deploy: Launch scalable, secure apps that integrate with existing enterprise systems.

The platform excels in automating complex business processes—from procurement and HR onboarding to compliance and field service management—by turning unstructured inputs into structured, executable digital workflows.

“Why let AI leave you with mountains of code that become tomorrow’s maintenance nightmare, when it can give you a visual application that evolves with your business?” said Julian Khoo, Chief Technology Officer of Joget. “With AI Designer, you get a working application you can understand, verify, and refine instantly. That’s how we’re transforming enterprise software development.”

Joget Intelligence: AI Built for Real Business Needs

Joget AI Designer is the first major component of Joget Intelligence , the AI umbrella that will power the next generation of the Joget DX 9 platform. Joget Intelligence is designed to embed artificial intelligence deeply into the application development and process automation lifecycle, making it smarter, faster, and more accessible.

Already available is the AI Bundle , a ready-to-use AI suite of plugins on the Joget Marketplace , which includes AI-powered tools such as TensorFlow AI and AI Form Filled Elements that enhance form generation, data extraction, and workflow suggestions. Organizations can download and start benefiting from Joget AI innovation today, even before the full DX 9 release.

Additional components of Joget Intelligence will be unveiled soon, including:

AI Agent Builder: A tool to create autonomous AI agents that can monitor, trigger, and manage business processes, with human oversight.

AI Assistant: An interactive, conversational interface to help users design, troubleshoot, and optimize applications using natural language.

Together, these innovations will form a comprehensive AI ecosystem that doesn’t just assist developers; it empowers entire organizations to innovate without limits.

Recognized Among Global AI Innovators

Joget’s innovation in generative AI has already earned industry recognition. Recently, Joget was named in the Everest Group Innovation Watch Report for its advancements in Generative AI for software development, joining an elite group of AI innovators that includes Meta and Google.

This acknowledgment underscores Joget’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what low-code can do, using AI not as a gimmick, but as a practical engine for productivity, inclusion, and speed.

Built for Complexity, Designed for Simplicity

Joget AI Designer isn’t limited to simple tasks—it’s built for the complexity of real-world enterprise operations. It handles conditional logic, role-based access, integrations with legacy systems, audit trails, and multi-step workflows with approvals and notifications. Running on Joget’s secure, scalable, and open-source platform, every app is not only production-ready but also maintainable and easy to scale across departments and geographies.

“Digital transformation shouldn’t wait months for IT to build a solution,” added Raveesh Dewan. “If someone can describe a process, they should be able to run it. Joget AI Designer makes that possible.

About Joget

Joget offers an AI-powered, open-source application development platform that enables organizations to rapidly build and customize applications at any scale. Designed for business users, citizen developers, and professional developers, Joget empowers teams to create applications from simple departmental tools to enterprise-grade solutions serving millions of users.

As an application and integration fabric platform, Joget seamlessly bridges existing and modern systems, enabling organizations to upgrade their digital infrastructure without disruption. Its open-source foundation ensures flexibility, while an extensive plugin ecosystem allows limitless customization.

With Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities, Joget Intelligence simplifies AI-powered app development and automation, helping businesses streamline processes through natural language, documents, and images.

For digital solutions companies seeking a branded, tailored experience, the Joget OEM White Label solution provides full rebranding capabilities, aligning the platform with their corporate identity.

Trusted by startups, Fortune 500 companies, and governments worldwide, Joget is the go-to platform for digital transformation across industries.