Ph fintech GCash teams up with Alipay+, Mastercard for ‘Tap to Pay’ global launch

GCash launched a new payment innovation introducing next-generation contactless solution that offers convenience, security, and global reach.

GCash Tap to Pay can now be used by its users to pay at more than 150 million Mastercard acceptance locations across the world, powered by Near Field Communications (NFC) technology. This innovative solution for e-wallets to make NFC payments is enabled through a collaboration between Alipay+ and Mastercard.

“At GCash, our goal has always been to drive financial innovation and create an inclusive, cashless ecosystem,” said Ren-Ren Reyes, president and CEO of GCash mobile wallet operator G-Xchange, Inc. “With Tap to Pay, we’re not just modernizing payments; we’re empowering Filipinos with a seamless and globally competitive solution that is locally relevant and universally accessible.”

Tap to Pay enables users to complete payments with a simple tap of their NFC-enabled Android phone on any Mastercard-accepting POS terminal. This complements the current QR code payment in more than 50 destinations globally, significantly expanding global acceptance of GCash via scan or tap—from small local shops to major department stores.

“GCash is a pioneer in driving digital payments, and now one of our first partners to enable Alipay+ NFC global payment capability,” said Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International. “Alipay+’s collaboration with Mastercard is redefining a new future of global payments, enabling Alipay+ partner wallets to be accepted at Mastercard NFC merchants around the world. We believe that greater interoperability between e-wallet and card systems is a trend of the future.”

Robust security is at the core of this innovation, with authentication protocols and data encryption ensuring every payment is protected from tampering and fraud. The result is a seamless and secure experience for everything from a quick coffee run to a full grocery trip.

