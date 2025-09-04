Siterwell to Debut Upgraded Smart Thermostat at CEDIA Expo 2025, Advancing Matter Standards in Energy Efficiency and Ecosystem Compatibility

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Siterwell, a global leader in smart security, is set to unveil an upgrade to one of its top-selling products, the Smart Thermostat (GS368M), at the CEDIA Expo 2025.

CEDIA Expo, the world’s biggest annual smart home technology exhibition, will take place from September 4 to 6 in Denver, Colorado. Attendees can find Siterwell at booth #C916.



Upgraded Smart Thermostat – GS368M

Siterwell’s new Smart Thermostat (GS368M), powered by Matter-over-Thread, is designed to deliver a premium smart thermostat experience at an entry-level price. By supporting the newest smart home standard, it ensures seamless interoperability across platforms while offering enhanced functionality, smarter connectivity, and improved energy savings.

Compared to traditional thermostats, the GS368M saves up to 23% on energy costs with flexible scheduling and smart optimization, helping both the environment and users’ wallets.

With Matter-enabled cross-platform compatibility, users can integrate the thermostat into leading smart home ecosystems. Support for Alexa and Google Assistant enables hands-free temperature adjustments and remote control gives family members full flexibility to manage temperature anytime and anywhere via a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Users can also create custom daily temperature schedules for up to seven days to maximize comfort while optimizing energy use.

The thermostat features HVAC monitoring to track system performance and send alerts on maintenance and potential issues. It can also monitor weather conditions and automatically adjust heating or cooling for optimal comfort. Its high-quality sensors allow precise temperature adjustment in 0.5, 1, 1.5, or 2°F increments.

Siterwell’s new Smart Thermostat sports a large full-touch LCD display with sleek, ultra-thin design that complements any wall. Its farsighted feature lights up the screen when someone approaches, making temperature and time visible across the room.

The display’s brightness automatically adjusts to ambient light, and an interactive design with soft beeps, dynamic emoticons, and intuitive prompts make for an engaging user experience.

Installing the Smart Thermostat is fairly quick and hassle-free thanks to step-by-step app guidance and a built-in level.

Matter-Powered Innovation

In addition to the upgraded Smart Thermostat, Siterwell will showcase its several other Matter-compatible innovations at the expo. These include the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (GS886M), Smart Motion Sensor (GS307M), and Door-Window Detector (GS325M).

The Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (GS886M) combines advanced dual-spectrum photoelectric sensing with UL217 9th edition compliance to deliver reliable safety and fewer false alarms. Featuring both smoke and CO detection, clear voice alerts, and easy installation, it provides homeowners with a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for enhanced home safety.

The Matter-over-Thread-enabled Smart Motion Sensor (GS307M) is designed to provide accurate human movement detection with easy installation and long-lasting performance. With its advanced PIR sensor and adjustable detection angles, it is an ideal addition to smart home security and automation systems.

The Door-Window Detector (GS325M) is also Matter-over-Thread-enabled, and is designed to seamlessly integrate into modern smart homes. With professional-grade reed switches and ultra-low-power design, it offers reliable performance, easy installation, and long battery life, making it an ideal choice for security and automation needs.

Designed for high interoperability and cross-platform integration, these products are fully compliant with emerging industry standards. By adopting the latest connectivity protocols like Matter, Siterwell continues to lead product innovation and ensure seamless compatibility across smart home ecosystems. All Siterwell offerings keep sustainability at their core, by prioritizing eco-friendly materials, energy efficiency, and responsible manufacturing.

About Siterwell

Founded in 2010, Siterwell Electronics Co., Limited is a global provider of smart home safety solutions, committed to protecting homes, communities, and businesses worldwide through cutting-edge innovation in IoT, smart city, and home safety technologies. Its product range covers smoke alarms, CO alarms, heat alarms, gas detectors, PIR sensors, door sensors, and anti-theft systems.

Siterwell’s global footprint spans China, Singapore, Vietnam, the UK, the Netherlands, and the U.S., and its acquisition of UK-based FireAngel has accelerated the company’s transformation from an ODM manufacturer to a globally recognized safety brand.

Learn more at Siterwell.com