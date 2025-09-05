Bybit Establishes New B2B Unit to Drive Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of its Business-to-Business Unit (BBU), a new division dedicated to serving institutional and enterprise clients. The BBU will provide comprehensive solutions across secure custody, efficient settlement, and access to tokenized products, forming the cornerstone of Bybit’s institutional strategy and accelerating the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets.

The establishment of the BBU comes at a pivotal moment as institutional requirements rapidly evolve. Traditional investors are placing greater interest in digital assets and raising the industry standard, demanding capital-efficient, risk-managed solutions that mirror traditional finance while unlocking new opportunities in digital assets. Bybit is uniquely positioned to meet these needs at this critical juncture.

One of the most pressing needs is for off-exchange custody and triparty settlement models, which allow institutions to hold assets with trusted custodians, including banks, while retaining live trading credit. This structure significantly reduces counterparty risk and has become a baseline in institutional infrastructure. Bybit is addressing this gap by building custody and settlement frameworks that align with institutional expectations and regulatory best practices.

At the same time, real-world assets (RWAs) are emerging as both collateral and investable products. Institutions increasingly want to pledge short-duration, yield-bearing assets such as tokenized money market funds, Treasury bills, and receivables — rather than leaving capital idle. They also seek direct access to compliant tokenized issuances distributed through trusted platforms.

Through the new BBU, Bybit will focus on bridging these capabilities:

Integrated off-exchange custody and triparty settlement to de-risk exposure without sacrificing market access.

to de-risk exposure without sacrificing market access. RWA collateral programs enable clients to pledge tokenized high-quality assets for margin and trading credit.

Two-way distribution pipelines for tokenized products , connecting Web3 clients seeking access to traditional finance investments, and corporates exploring digital asset strategies, looking to enter the crypto market.

enable clients to pledge tokenized high-quality assets for margin and trading credit. , connecting Web3 clients seeking access to traditional finance investments, and corporates exploring digital asset strategies, looking to enter the crypto market. Digital Treasury Asset (DTA) solutions, supporting traditional companies in allocating a portion of their corporate treasury into crypto with security, compliance, and yield optimization.

Yoyee Wang Appointed Head of BBU

The new BBU brings together Bybit’s Institutional (INS) team and B2B initiatives into a unified powerhouse, led by Yoyee Wang, the newly appointed Head of BBU.

Since joining Bybit in 2021, Yoyee has held several senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Global Head of Treasury and Asset Management, where she built and managed the company’s global portfolio strategies and liquidity framework. She brings more than a decade of international experience across North America, Asia, and Europe, including positions as a trading risk analyst and portfolio manager at the Royal Bank of Canada. This unique combination of crypto-native expertise and traditional finance experience makes her exceptionally well positioned to guide the unit’s growth.

“Institutions are looking for trusted partners who understand both the rigor of traditional finance and the innovation of crypto,” said Yoyee Wang, Head of BBU at Bybit. “At Bybit, we are building a complete business loop that integrates custody, liquidity, and yield — giving our clients not just market access, but a strategic edge in this new era.”



