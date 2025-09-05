LingoAce Integrates Cambridge’s “Power Up” to Elevate Its Premium English Live Classes for Global Learners

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LingoAce, a leading global education technology company, today announced the integration of Cambridge University Press & Assessment’s internationally acclaimed English series “Power Up” into its Premium English Live Class curriculum. The first Level 1 and Level 2 courses launched this September, designed for learners aged 5–12 who study English as a foreign language (EFL). This strategic move will provide students with a more rigorous, engaging, and outcome-driven learning experience, aligned with both global standards and real-world communication needs.

Global Standards, Designed for Evolving Learners

LingoAce’s adoption of “Power Up” follows an extensive evaluation process aimed at meeting evolving learner needs and parental expectations. Developed by Cambridge University Press & Assessment, “Power Up” aligns with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) from Pre-A1 to B1 levels, with a clear progression toward Cambridge Young Learners English (YLE), Key English Test (KET), and Preliminary English Test (PET) exams.

The series blends academic rigor with real-life relevance, combining linguistic, cross-disciplinary, and cultural content to strengthen core language skills while nurturing critical thinking and intercultural understanding. It also seamlessly complements diverse national curricula, making it adaptable for learners across regions.

LingoAce × Power Up: From Quality Content to Measurable Impact

Through a tailored curriculum design and an immersive digital classroom environment, LingoAce transforms “Power Up” into a learning journey that’s both highly effective and deeply engaging:

Native-Level Language Mastery with Certified and Experienced Teachers

LingoAce’s certified and experienced native English-speaking teachers deliver “Power Up” lessons in a fully immersive, 100% English-speaking environment, recreating authentic life and academic contexts. Students receive real-time feedback on pronunciation, grammar, and expression from a native-speaker perspective while gaining insights into the cultural and cognitive frameworks behind the English language. This dual focus ensures simultaneous growth across listening, speaking, reading, and writing, helping learners progress toward native-like fluency.

Engagement-Driven Learning, Precision-Engineered for Results

Designed for young learners, “Power Up” pairs seamlessly with LingoAce’s interactive teaching methods to turn each lesson into an exploration. Each textbook unit is delivered through 10 focused lessons: nine for new content and one for consolidation and assessment. A spiral learning approach reinforces key concepts with increasing complexity, while LingoAce’s 25-minute “Teach–Practice–Feedback” model ensures maximum retention and measurable skill growth in every session.

Empowering Future Global Citizens

“Language learning is not just about mastering vocabulary and grammar—it’s about unlocking the ability to connect, collaborate, and thrive in a global community,” said Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce. “By integrating ‘Power Up’ into our English Live Class, we’re offering students not just a world-class curriculum, but the cultural understanding and confidence to communicate anywhere in the world.”

The integration marks a significant step in LingoAce’s mission to combine world-class educational content with innovative EdTech solutions. The company plans to further enhance its offerings with AI-driven personalization, immersive learning environments, and expanded cross-cultural content, ensuring that students worldwide can achieve lasting language mastery and global readiness.

About LingoAce

LingoAce is a global education technology company on a mission to make learning for kids more engaging, effective, and accessible through technology. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Singapore and has global operations throughout the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and China. Backed by the world’s top investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has a roster of more than 5,000 professionally certified teachers and has taught more than 20 million classes to PreK-12 learners in more than 100 countries. In 2023, LingoAce was named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list and the GSV EdTech 150 list of the world’s most transformative edtech companies for the second year in a row. In 2025, LingoAce won the EdTechX Asia Pacific Award. Learn more about LingoAce: https://www.lingoace.com/.