Lao President Thongloun Wraps Up China Visit with Focus on Friendship, Future Cooperation

Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith concluded a four-day visit to China from 3 to 6 September, during which he attended key commemorative events and held high-level talks aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

On the first day, Thongloun attended a parade at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Heads of state and senior representatives from more than 26 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, joined the ceremony.

The following day, Thongloun held official talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

During the talks, Thongloun stressed that Laos-China relations are at their strongest in history and pledged to advance the newly adopted five-year action plan on building a Laos-China community with a shared future. He reaffirmed Laos’ support for Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative and expressed readiness to enhance coordination with China on the international stage.

Both leaders noted tangible progress under the Second Action Plan, with cooperation expanding in transport, energy, technology, agriculture, education, and poverty reduction.

Recent deals include “Juxtaposed Border Control” arrangements for the Laos-China Railway, support for large-scale development projects in Laos, and joint initiatives in artificial intelligence, satellite navigation, healthcare, and quarantine measures.

Xi stressed the need to strengthen political trust and expand practical cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to designate 2026 as the “Year of Laos-China Friendship” to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Thongloun continued his official visit to China in Xishuangbanna Prefecture, Yunnan Province, until 6 September, where he met with Wang Ning, Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee. During the visit, he observed rural development and poverty alleviation initiatives, as well as several economic and trade facilities in the region and at the China-Laos Mohan-Boten border, before returning to the Laos.

During Thongloun’s latest China visit, Xi welcomed Laos’ recognition as a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and emphasized the need for closer collaboration in governance, Party building, security, and economic development.

Laos officially became the 15th dialogue partner of the SCO during its summit held in Tianjin from 31 August to 1 September. The SCO, founded in 2001, is a regional body for political, economic, and security cooperation, comprising ten member states, two observers, and 15 dialogue partners.