Lao Authorities Seize Four Kilograms of Heroin at Wattay International Airport

Lao authorities seized four kilograms of heroin during a joint inspection at Wattay International Airport, leading to the arrest of a 78-year-old Australian national.

The narcotics were found concealed inside the hammock and were reportedly intended to be smuggled to Taiwan, according to officials.

The operation involved officers from the Investigation and Anti-Smuggling Division, customs officials, immigration police, and international terminal protocol staff.

This latest seizure adds to a string of major drug trafficking attempts intercepted at Wattay International Airport this year.

In May alone, authorities confiscated more than 134 kilograms of narcotics and arrested multiple international suspects.

Lao authorities on 29 May arrested a 70-year-old Dutch national at Wattay International Airport after finding 5.8 kilograms of heroin hidden in aluminum-lined blankets inside two travel bags.

On 27 May, Lao authorities arrested three Malaysian nationals as they attempted to smuggle 103 packages of marijuana, weighing 86 kilograms, to Germany. The suspects concealed the drugs in six suitcases.

On 22 May, authorities detained a Bulgarian citizen after uncovering 14 kilograms of heroin packed inside animal feed and coffee bags prepared for shipment abroad.

A day earlier, on 21 May, officers seized 31 packets of heroin, totaling 28.5 kilograms, from the luggage of a passenger from an undisclosed African nation, who had hidden the drugs in animal feed and coffee bags.

The Lao Ministry of Public Security has handled all five cases through legal proceedings.