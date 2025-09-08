Laos Grants Land to South Korea for Tourism Project in Phonhong

The Lao government has granted 500 hectares of land to South Korea’s Oriental Pearl Company Limited to develop a modern, full-cycle tourism hub in Phonhong District, Vientiane Province.

The signing ceremony took place on 5 September.

The project, with an estimated investment of USD 700 million, will cover three villages, Phonsombun, Huaython, and Phonngeun (KM 62), on land managed by the Ministry of Public Security. It aims to create a contemporary tourism destination that attracts both domestic and international visitors while boosting the local economy.

The development plan is divided into two phases.

The first phase (2025-2035) will focus on building core infrastructure and revenue-generating tourism facilities, including golf courses, hotels, and restaurants.

The second phase (2036-2045) will expand public amenities, introduce new tourism zones, and enhance the full-cycle tourism experience.

According to Laddavone Phounsavath, Executive Vice President of Oriental Pearl Company, the project will combine leisure and recreational areas, solar energy zones, dairy farms, forest restoration, wildlife conservation, and essential infrastructure such as roads, waterways, parks, and waste management facilities, creating a modern, eco-friendly tourism hub.

In November 2024, the Lao government also granted 1,200 hectares in the KM 62 area to Oriental Pearl Company Limited for the USD 2.9 billion Resort Lao Complex project, also managed by the Ministry of Public Security.