Targeted Anti-Aging Revolution: Humansa Launches Dual-Box Nutrition Packs for Cellular Revitalization

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2025 – Humansa, Asia’s leading longevity center, successfully hosted the “Targeted Anti-Aging · Dual-Box Revitalization” launch event at its Flagship Centre at the Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong, unveiling its ground-breaking Daily Glow Packs and Daily Vitality Packs. These innovative products are designed to address aging at the cellular level, leveraging cutting-edge science to target the 14 hallmarks of aging identified by the prestigious journal Cell. By addressing key aging factors such as oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and glycation, Humansa’s dual-box solution marks a new era in precision anti-aging nutrition.

As Asia’s leader in comprehensive health solutions, Humansa integrates personalized health strategies into its offerings, leveraging advanced therapies, precision diagnostics, and data-driven evaluations to uncover deep health insights for its clients. Its holistic strategy covers every aspect of health, enabling tailored health plans that optimize well-being and healthspan. The introduction of the dual-box products exemplifies Humansa’s vision — integrating “cellular-level targeted anti-aging” into its comprehensive health ecosystem, making scientific anti-aging more effective, personalized, and convenient.

During the event, Humansa CEO Don So delved into the brand’s anti-aging philosophy and strategic roadmap. He emphasized the importance of addressing aging at its root causes with scientific precision, highlighting how these new products integrate seamlessly into Humansa’s commitment to longevity and wellness. The event also hosted an expert discussion with renowned medical specialists, health consultants, and a celebrated Hong Kong artist. The panel explored the concept of decoding the 14 hallmarks of aging to address cellular aging signals, offering fresh scientific perspectives for both the industry and consumers.

Dual-Box Innovation: Targeted Cellular Aging Solutions with Customized Anti-Aging Benefits

Humansa’s newly launched Dual Anti-Aging Nutrition Packs are designed to align with the theme of “Targeted Anti-Aging,” offering precision-tailored solutions to meet the core needs of different individuals. This marks a shift from broad-spectrum interventions to targeted approaches that directly address cellular aging.

Daily Glow Packs: Focused on skin rejuvenation needs, each pack combines 16 nutrients with four core ingredients: L-Ergothioneine, PQQ, Astaxanthin, and L-Carnosine.

L-Ergothioneine (EGT): The “master antioxidant” within cells. Studies show that a daily dose of 25mg significantly improves skin health in just 4 weeks: 54.8% reduction in pore size, 21.6% fewer wrinkles, and 18.4% improvement in UV spots.



PQQ: Enhances cellular energy production, with 21.5mg daily intake over 12 weeks, showing notable improvements in cognitive function and cerebral blood flow.



Astaxanthin: Strengthens the skin barrier against photoaging.



L-Carnosine: Inhibits collagen glycation, reducing fine lines and dullness.

Daily Vitality Packs: Designed for high-stress professionals and men’s health needs, this pack features 15 selected ingredients with a core combination of L-Ergothioneine, PQQ, Milk Thistle, and Maca.

Milk Thistle targets liver cell repair, alleviating the metabolic burden caused by late nights and social drinking.



Maca enhances energy reserves, addressing fatigue caused by sedentary lifestyles and high stress.



Combined with L-Ergothioneine and PQQ, this anti-aging and energy-boosting formula delivers multi-dimensional care, achieving “liver protection, fatigue reduction, and cellular revitalization.”

Both products are packaged in convenient daily sachets, with precise doses of three capsules per pack, requiring no additional preparation. This portable design makes it easy for busy urbanites to incorporate “cellular-level targeted anti-aging” into their daily routines.

Scientific Backing: Third-Party Validation Confirms Effective Anti-Aging Results

Grounded in the 14 hallmarks of aging, Humansa’s research ensures that each ingredient targets critical aging mechanisms, transforming anti-aging solutions from theoretical concepts into practical, science-backed interventions. This approach offers consumers a safe, effective, and convenient way to address aging at its root.

Humansa CEO Don So: New Products as an “Innovative Addition” to Comprehensive Anti-Aging Strategy

At the launch event, Humansa CEO Don So outlined the brand’s core philosophy of building a science-based, full-cycle anti-aging system and explained the strategic significance of the new products. He emphasized:

“At Humansa, we believe anti-aging is not just about ‘wrinkle reduction’ or ‘nutritional supplements.’ It’s a systematic approach built on five pillars: exercise, supplements and medication, sleep, emotional well-being, and nutrition. By scientifically identifying individual aging targets, such as low mitochondrial activity or weak liver metabolism, we implement multi-dimensional interventions. The new Dual Anti-Aging Nutrition Packs integrate seamlessly into this system, transforming anti-aging from ‘blind attempts’ to ‘scientifically controlled, targeted actions.’ This is the core mission we have always upheld.”

Don So further highlighted the products’ strategic importance:

“The Dual Anti-Aging Nutrition Packs represent an innovative upgrade to Humansa’s ‘nutritional support’ pillar. They fill a market gap for convenient, targeted cellular nutrition interventions while making the synergy of our five pillars more actionable. Users can leverage Humansa’s precision diagnostics to identify their weaknesses and match them with the appropriate packs. This targeted matching model brings science-driven anti-aging into daily life, enhancing the practicality of our comprehensive anti-aging strategy and solidifying our position as a global leader in holistic health solutions.”

Experts and Celebrities Discuss: Decoding the 14 Hallmarks of Aging

During the event’s roundtable discussion, Dr. Candy Chan, General Practitioner at Humansa; Charmaine So, Humansa’s Wellness Coach, Grace Chan, renowned Hong Kong celebrity and Olympian, Arelyx founder and CEO, Yvette Kong, explored the topic: “Decoding the 14 Hallmarks of Aging: How Should We Address Cellular Aging Signals?” and “How Women Can Find a Healthy Balance in a Fast-Paced Life.”

Dr. Candy Chan emphasized the importance of targeting key aging mechanisms such as mitochondrial activity and oxidative stress; Grace Chan shared her personal experience, noting how Humansa’s products improved her skin and energy levels, while the convenient “one pack a day” design made it easy to maintain consistency.

Charmaine So and the research center representative elaborated on how precision diagnostics combined with targeted nutrition can effectively address aging hallmarks, creating a closed-loop anti-aging system. The discussion reinforced the scientific foundation of Humansa’s products while providing actionable solutions for consumers, further validating their core value.

