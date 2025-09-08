This Winter, Head to Japan! Club Tourism’s Curated Tours of Snow and Scenic Wonders

TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A Japanese winter offers more than just crisp air and vast snowscapes—it captivates visitors with hot springs shrouded in mist, seasonal delicacies enhanced by the cold, and historic towns and festivals illuminated by snowy lanterns. From the drift ice of Hokkaido to the frost-covered trees of Tohoku and the snow-dusted traditional houses of Chubu, each region boasts its own unique winter charm. This season offers the exclusive luxury of admiring snowy landscapes while soaking in warm onsens and indulging in winter seafood and hot pot dishes.

December ~ February is an especially popular period, with hotels and transportation often booking up early. That’s where Club Tourism comes in—offering over 10,000 diverse package tours across Japan. Whether your departure point, travel dates, group size, or budget, we make it easy to find your ideal winter getaway.

Hokkaido Tours: A Winter Tale of Snow, Cuisine, and Nature

Hokkaido in winter is a world of silver snow and culinary treasures. Beyond classic destinations like Sapporo, Otaru, and Hakodate, experience the Okhotsk Sea drift ice cruises, the world-famous Sapporo Snow Festival, and indulge in seasonal seafood like hairy crab and scallops. Snow activities amidst vast nature and relaxing hot springs will warm both body and soul.

Learn more: https://x.gd/OJ9Jg

Tokyo-Departure Tohoku Tours: Snowy Landscapes and Hot Spring Paradise

Easily accessible from Tokyo via bullet train, Tohoku boasts winter wonders like the snow-covered Ginzan Onsen, frost monsters of Zao, and the winter scenery of Oirase Gorge. Soaking in hot springs while admiring snowy views is an unparalleled experience. Enjoy winter festivals and local cuisine, and step into a fairy-tale world.

Learn more: https://x.gd/PLJfC

Tokyo-Departure Chubu & Hokuriku Tours: Where History Meets Snowscapes

In regions like Shirakawa-go, Gokayama’s gassho-zukuri villages, and Kanazawa’s Kenrokuen Garden, winter highlights their unique beauty. Snow-covered traditional houses and gardens create a magical atmosphere. Savor winter seafood and hot springs while immersing yourself in Japan’s traditional culture and natural beauty.

Learn more: https://x.gd/kPqKD

Explore More Winter Tours in Japan:

▶ Winter Tour Special Page:https://x.gd/TqQxg https://x.gd/7oV8i

Limited-Time Special Offer!

Book now and enjoy exclusive discounts:

Get ¥1,000 off for bookings over ¥6,000

Get ¥2,000 off for bookings over ¥20,000

Perfect for These Travelers:

Planning a trip to Japan between December 2025 and February 2026 (winter vacation/New Year)

between and (winter vacation/New Year) Want to enjoy snowscapes, hot springs, and cultural experiences in one trip

Prefer relaxed travel without the crowds, especially suited for mature travelers

Looking for hassle-free package tours without the stress of planning

About Club Tourism:

With over 40 years of experience as part of the Kintetsu Group, Club Tourism has welcomed global travelers since 2008. We offer more than 10,000 diverse tours, and our website now supports multiple languages (since 2024), making it easier for travelers from Asia and the West to plan their journeys.

From day trips to multi-day stays, traditional festivals to hidden gems, our tours are designed to immerse you in Japanese hospitality and culture. We prioritize accessibility and comfort for mature travelers, ensuring a worry-free experience.

Make your Japanese journey unforgettable, let Club Tourism help you create lasting memories.