Jorakay Launches First-Ever Regional Tiling Competition in Laos

Jorakay Corporation, Thailand’s leading construction innovation company known for its “Crocodile” brand, has brought its groundbreaking Crocodile Tiler X competition to Laos for the first time on 6 September, giving professional tilers across ASEAN the opportunity to showcase their skills on the international stage.

The Laos round took place at the Lao-ITECC Exhibition Hall in Vientiane, where local craftsmen competed for top honors.

Participants were judged on technical ability, precision, and safety practices, with top winners receiving up to USD 450 and an exclusive visit to Jorakay’s facilities in Bangkok. The prize also includes hands-on training in advanced tiling technologies and opportunities to exchange knowledge on international standards of craftsmanship.

The program offers specialized training, factory tours, and cultural immersion to further broaden participants’ professional outlook.

Launched earlier this year in Yangon, the Crocodile Tiler X contest is the first regional tiling competition in Southeast Asia, with additional rounds being held in Laos and Vietnam.

The initiative aims to elevate tiling from a traditional trade into a modern, highly skilled profession that meets global benchmarks.

Jirat Sirichalermpong, Senior Vice President of Jorakay Corporation, highlighted the importance of skilled construction workers and their role in shaping communities.

“Construction work is not just a way to improve a worker’s livelihood; it also sets the standard for building a better society,” Jirat said.

He added that the competition is designed to help Lao construction workers enhance their professional abilities and apply them beyond the country’s borders.

“Through this competition, we are creating opportunities for craftsmen to upgrade their skills, gain international recognition, and meet the demands of the modern construction industry,” he said.

In the Lao context, Jirat noted that the competition comes at a crucial time as the country’s construction sector expands, driven by government policies, international investment, and tourism-related infrastructure projects.

Jorakay’s Crocodile brand has long been recognized for its innovative tile adhesives and construction materials, playing a key role in transforming industry practices across Thailand and the region. With the launch of Crocodile Tiler X, the company seeks to redefine tiling as a respected and globally recognized profession.