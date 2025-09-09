Laos Marks 15 Years of Cluster Munitions Ban, Renews Call for Action

NRA – On 8 September, Laos commemorated the 15th anniversary of the entry into force of the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) at the National University of Laos. The gathering reaffirmed the country’s leadership in global disarmament while underscoring the ongoing human cost of unexploded ordnance (UXO).

The commemoration was co-chaired by Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

The event also marked Laos’s assumption of the Presidency of the Third Review Conference of States Parties to the CCM, fifteen years after the country hosted the First Meeting of States Parties in November 2010.

Ongoing Challenges and Global Support

In his remarks, Minister Thongsavanh highlighted the scale of the challenge posed by unexploded ordnance (UXO), noting that while significant progress has been made, accidents continue to disrupt lives and communities.

In the first half of 2025 alone, UXO incidents caused five deaths and nine injuries, with children accounting for more than 60 percent of victims, he added.

Wignaraja underscored the urgent need for sustained support to clearance and victim assistance. She announced UNDP’s backing for the creation of a trust fund to mobilize resources from both traditional and non-traditional donors, emphasizing that the fund will channel contributions into high-impact projects, promote innovation, and increase government leadership in UXO action.

As part of its deepening role within the Convention, Laos has also been designated Country Coordinator for Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE), reinforcing its leadership in strengthening global disarmament commitments.

Progress and Path Forward

The commemoration drew more than 200 participants, including senior government representatives, diplomats, development partners, international organizations, and students.

The program featured the premiere screening of Traces that Remain, a short documentary highlighting the experiences of a UXO survivor and his family, alongside the launch of the commemorative publication 15-Year Journey – Laos’s Story.

Students at the National University of Laos also led awareness-raising activities to highlight ongoing UXO risks.

Over the past 15 years, Laos has achieved measurable progress under the CCM. More than 800 square kilometers of land across 16 provinces and Vientiane Capital have been cleared, benefiting over 3 million people by making land available for farming, building, and safe living.

Nearly 1 million submunitions have been destroyed, while risk education initiatives have reached 3,700 villages.

In parallel, more than 2,400 square kilometers of hazardous areas have been identified to guide future clearance. Collectively, these efforts have reduced UXO casualties by 59 percent, demonstrating the tangible impact of sustained action and international cooperation.

Supported by the Republic of Ireland through UNDP, the commemoration celebrated Laos’s progress while calling for renewed global solidarity. For Laos, the CCM is not only an international treaty but also a vital pathway toward saving lives, securing land, and building a safer future for generations to come.