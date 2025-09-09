Laos Reaffirms Interest in Joining BRICS, Deepens Ties with Russia

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphadone has reaffirmed Laos’ interest in joining BRICS, a key alliance of emerging economies, stating that the country is currently in the process of studying the requirements for membership.

Speaking at the Russia-Laos Business Dialogue during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on 4 September, Sonexay said, “We intend to become a member of the BRICS; we are currently in the stage of studying this issue.”

He praised the bloc’s economic growth and growing global influence, adding that BRICS has delivered “significant results” in fostering regional and global development.

His comments, reported by the Russian Satellite News Agency, come as Laos continues to position itself for greater participation in multilateral frameworks that emphasize South-South cooperation, economic sovereignty, and a multipolar global order.

A New Attempt

But this is not the first time Laos has expressed interest in joining BRICS.

During the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan in October 2024, Laos’ President Thongloun Sisoulith made a formal appeal for full membership at the BRICS Plus/Outreach plenary session.

“We are ready to raise the level of our interaction with BRICS on a wide range of issues. We hope for your support and acceptance of Laos as a future member of the BRICS group,” President Thongloun said, directly addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kazan Summit, a key event under Russia’s 2024 BRICS chairmanship, also saw the adoption of the Kazan Declaration, which outlined the bloc’s stance on global issues, economic cooperation, and regional conflicts.

It also marked the first participation of new BRICS members , Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia , who officially joined the bloc on 1 January, 2024.

At this year’s Eastern Economic Forum, Prime Minister Siphadone also held a bilateral meeting with President Putin. “It is a great honour for me to visit Russia again after almost 38 years,” he said, highlighting the strengthening of Lao-Russian relations. Putin echoed this sentiment, welcoming the Lao delegation and emphasizing that bilateral ties are advancing across all sectors.

In July, President Putin had also met with President Thongloun in Moscow.

At that time, the Russian leader noted a 60 percent increase in trade turnover between the two countries in 2024, with an additional 20 percent growth recorded from January to May.