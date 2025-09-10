PixVerse Raised $60M Series B to Accelerate Global AI Video Adoption

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PixVerse, the AI video platform with over 100m users globally, today announced it has raised $60 million in Series B funding led by Alibaba, with participation from new investor Antler. The funding will accelerate global adoption of AI video creation tools, enabling creators, businesses, and everyday users worldwide to produce high-quality videos quickly and easily.

PixVerse said in a statement:

“This new funding is both a recognition of the AI video market’s potential and a validation of the trust we’ve earned from our growing global community. Over the past two years, more than 100 million users have turned their imagination into video on PixVerse, inspiring us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. We will continue advancing professional-grade video generation while expanding our open platform to empower partners and creators worldwide.”

PixVerse recently launched its latest generation model PixVerse V5, along with a new Agent feature designed to simplify video creation. PixVerse V5 enhances Motion Quality, Visual Performance, Consistency, Prompt Accuracy, and maintains high generation speed and accessibility. V5 benchmarked 1st in image-to-video and 2nd in text-to-video by Artificial Analysis.

PixVerse now serves more than 100 million users worldwide, who have collectively produced over 800 million videos. The platform’s viral Venom Effect template, launched with PixVerse V3, alone generated more than one billion views on social media, amplified by participation from celebrities and influencers. PixVerse was listed 25th on a16z’s Top 50 Gen AI Consumer Apps.

Over the past 24 months, PixVerse has released eight major generations of its video model, consistently introducing features to make video creation faster, more intuitive, and accessible to a wider audience.

Key milestones include:

Industry’s first 4K AI video model (Q1 2024) and 10M videos generated within 88 days of launch.

AI video model (Q1 2024) and videos generated within 88 days of launch. “Transform Effect” template (V3) going viral with more than one billion social media views.

Turbo-powered V4 cut generation time from minutes to seconds, making near real-time AI video creation accessible to everyone.

Beyond entertainment, PixVerse is expanding into advertising, e-commerce, education, and gaming, while promoting responsible AI adoption. At the UN AI for Good Global Summit 2025, PixVerse was recognized for its contributions and later launched the #AIForGood Short Film Contest worldwide, which drew over 100 submissions exploring themes from climate change to social equality.

PixVerse has been a global company from day one. It is likely among the fastest-growing AI products globally in the past six months, with validated user demand in over 80% of countries worldwide. The company commented: “There are still billions of people who have never created a video, never used video to communicate, share life, or tell stories. We hope to use AI to help the vast majority of these people, making video creation truly accessible for all.”

About PixVerse:

PixVerse is a generative AI video platform that is transforming the way digital content is created. With its intuitive, one-click video generation, users can create cinematic-quality videos from simple inputs, such as a video, a photo or a line of text—no prior production knowledge required. PixVerse has experienced remarkable growth, with its global user base surpassing 100 million in August 2025. The platform has launched in 13 languages, reaching users across more than 175 countries and regions.