BLUETTI at RE+ 2025: Pioneering Power for Homes, Off-grid Living, and Outdoors

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy storage, is showcasing its latest innovations at RE+ 2025, North America’s largest clean energy event. From whole-home backup to off-grid freedom, BLUETTI is reshaping the future of clean energy for a greener tomorrow.



BLUETTI Booth at RE+ 2025

EnergyPro Series: Smart Home Energy, Beyond Backup

The EnergyPro 13K and EnergyPro 6K are built around the idea: home energy should be reliable and smart. They can pre-charge before storms, auto-optimize energy distribution during long outages, and integrate with EVs or generators through the AT1 smart panel for extended backup.

The EnergyPro 13K delivers 13.2kW power and an expandable 19.2kWh capacity, running heavy-duty devices like central A/Cs and freezers in large houses. Its up to 22kW PV input maximizes energy savings by 90% and it supports up to 3 sets in parallel for large villas or commercial scenarios. For smaller homes, the EnergyPro 6K comes in an all-in-one design with 5.76kW power and 7.68kWh storage. The EnergyPro 6K supports up to five units in parallel boosts its performance for growing needs. Both of EnergyPro 13K and 6K enable users to build independent microgrids for around-the-clock clean energy.

RVSolar System: Integrated Off-Grid Setup in 30 Minutes

The RVSolar System is designed for RVs, boats, and remote cabins. It powers 99% of appliances on RV with a total of 6000W AC and DC power. Expandable to 122kWh, it offers up to a week of total off the grid autonomy. Its five modular components simplify DIY setup in just 30 minutes, while CAN protocol compatibility allows integration with third-party parts for enhanced flexibility. It provides four charging options (as fast as 90 minutes) and the UPS-like feature able to switch between shore powered and RVSolar powered in 20ms for seamless power transition and total reliability. It is certified to UL 458, UL 1741 and RV-C standards, its durability and safety are proven, with the RV5 power hub receiving ETL certification from Intertek at the show.

FridgePower: Ultra-Slim Backup for Essentials

The FridgePower is only 75mm thin for easy flat, vertical, or wall-mounted installation. It supplies 1,800W output and 2,016Wh storage (expandable to 8,064Wh), keeping refrigerators and key appliances running for days. With 10ms NextGen UPS switchover and smart voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, the FridgePower ensures essentials never go offline.

Apex 300: Versatile Power Station for Easy Upgrades

Standalone, the Apex 300 offers critical backup with 3,840W, 12kW bypass, and 2,764.8Wh capacity. In parallel, it scales up to 11.52kW and 58kWh for whole-home power. Compatible with rooftop solar via the SolarX 4K, it takes in 4-19.2kW solar—significant electricity savings and off-grid freedom. Its scalable ecosystem supports a simple, affordable start and in-demand upgrades with Hub D1, Charger 1, and batteries.

Explore More at RE+ 2025

Also on display are BLUETTI’s series of portable power stations, including the Premium 100 V2, Premium 30 V2, and the groundbreaking Pioneer Na, the world’s first sodium-ion portable power station that outputs 1,500W full power stably at -25°C (-13°F), perfect for winter preparedness and polar expeditions.

Visit BLUETTI at RE+ 25

Date: September 9-11, 2025

Booth: V11092, the Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, NV

About BLUETTI

As a pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI delivers affordable storage solutions for home backup and outdoor lifestyles. Through initiatives like LAAF (Lighting An African Family), it has supported more than 60,000 residents in off-grid African communities. Today, BLUETTI serves customers across 110+ countries and regions, driving a more sustainable energy future.