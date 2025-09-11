Doubleview Gold Corp Announces Important High-Grade Copper and Gold Intercepts at Hat Polymetallic Deposit in Northwestern British Columbia

2025 season drilling totals 8,506 metres in 12 drill holes and is continuing.

Drill hole assay intervals include some of the highest-grade mineralization intercepted to date at the Hat Project.

Recent drill holes are extending the mineralization envelope of the Hat deposit and will be incorporated in the next Mineral Resource Estimate.

Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – September 11, 2025) – Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the “Company” or “Doubleview”) is pleased to announce important and very significant assay results from its 2025 drilling program at the Hat Polymetallic Deposit in northwestern British Columbia. The results from drill holes H090, H091, and H092 include some of the most substantial intervals of high-grade copper and gold mineralization encountered at the Hat Project to date and expand the footprint of mineralization well beyond the area considered in the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate that was reported in a 25/07/2024 news release. Drill holes H090, H091, and H092 provide more details of the East Lisle Zone, and shallow extension of the Main Lisle Zone.

Partial Data from 2025 Drill Holes:

The recent drilling focused on the core Lisle Zone, where drilling intercepted what is interpreted as a potential porphyry feeder zone. The intercepts demonstrate both shallow and deep mineralization horizons and provide further evidence of the Hat Deposit’s robust mineralization profile.

Table 1 summarizes important assay intervals from drill holes H090, H091 and H092. [Note that scandium (Sc) values are excluded from copper equivalent estimates but are shown to ensure complete disclosure of relevant data]. Data from subsequent drill holes will be released when assays are received and have been verified. To date (11/09/2025) 12 drill holes have been completed with total 8,506 metres (27,906 feet) and work is continuing.

Table 1: Summary of Significant % CuEq Drill Core Intercepts

DDH From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) CuEq (%) Excl.

Sc 2 O 3 Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Co

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sc

(g/t) H090 33.0 274.8 241.8 0.15 0.22 0.06 50 0.08 27 H090 Including 194.0 262.0 68.0 0.30 0.42 0.13 64 0.17 27 H090 Including 194.0 210.6 16.6 0.76 1.04 0.40 62 0.42 24 H090 Including 194.0 231.0 37.0 0.44 0.61 0.21 66 0.24 27 H091 18.0 49.0 31.0 0.15 0.21 0.07 74 0.06 34 H091 153.0 231.0 78.0 0.28 0.54 0.22 47 0.09 29 H091 Including 153.0 180.0 27.0 0.58 1.16 0.56 64 0.13 28 H091 Including 154.8 156.0 1.2 5.26 7.16 6.43 230 0.37 19 H092 51.0 717.0 666.0 0.45 0.36 0.23 75 0.24 28 H092 Including 51.0 75.0 24.0 0.69 0.59 0.61 109 0.18 28 H092 Including 54.0 63.0 9.0 1.22 0.9 1.18 174 0.26 24 H092 Including 305.5 717.0 411.5 0.62 0.48 0.3 86 0.35 30 H092 Including 380.0 717.0 337.0 0.73 0.56 0.36 95 0.42 30 H092 Including 497.0 717.0 220.0 0.87 0.71 0.46 75 0.49 30 H092 Including 497.0 697.0 200.0 0.88 0.74 0.46 77 0.50 30 H092 Including 497.0 666.0 169.0 1.00 0.83 0.53 84 0.56 30

Notes:

1 – Copper Equivalent (CuEq) currently does not include the Scandium

2 – The intervals presented in this table are not true widths. The true width of mineralized sections has not been determined.

3 – Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations. – Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not be true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths.

4 – Parameters used to calculate Copper Equivalent: Au price (US$/oz): 1900; Ag price (US$/oz): 24; Cu price (US$/lb): 4; Co price (US$/lb): 22. Au recovery: 89.0%; Ag recovery: 68.0%; Cu recovery: 84.0%; Co recovery: 78.0%. * Copper Equivalent Calculation CuEq in % = ([Ag grade in ppm] *24*0.68/31.1035 + [Au grade in ppm] *1900*.89/31.1035 + 0.0001* [Co grade in ppm] *22*0.78*22.0462 + 0.0001* [Cu grade in ppm] *4*0.84*22.0462)/(4*22.0462*0.84).

Table 2 summarizes coordinates of the recent drill holes.

Table 2. Details of Location and direction of drill holes:

DDH ID UTM-

East

(m) UTM-

North

(m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Max-

Depth

(m) Year H090 347703 6454749 1025 -65.12 90 501 2025 H091 347703 6454749 1025 -88.39 0 441 2025 H092 347963 6453927 966 -61.83 120 741 2025

Drill hole H090 shows a very long interval 241.8 metres (793.3 feet) of mineralization with 0.15% CuEq within which are 68 m of 0.30% Cu Eq that includes 16.6 m of 0.76% CuEq.

Drill hole H091 shows several intervals with elevated levels of %CuEq, of which 153m to 180 metres (27m/88.6 ft) carries 0.58% CuEq and a remarkable 5.26% CuEq over 1.2m [Please note that the latter is an obvious outlier with 0.37% Cu, 6.43 g/t Au, 7.16g/t Ag and 230 g/t Co].

Drill hole H092 also shows numerous long intervals of high %CuEq including some near surface and others at depth that illustrate the potential for locating one or more “feeder” zones to the main Lisle Zone.

The grades and intercepts reported from holes H090, H091 and H092 confirm the high-grade nature of the mineralization within parts of the Lisle Zone and may be indicative of proximity to the “core” and possible “feeder” zone. The intercepts display consistent copper, gold and strong cobalt values, as well as consistent scandium mineralization, further reinforcing the Hat Deposit’s potential as a significant resource of strategic metals.

Figures 1 and 2 illustrate in plan and sectional views the recent drill holes H090 and H091 along with a conceptual open pit outline. The conceptual pit likely will be adjusted substantially as more data becomes available.

Figure 3 illustrates drill hole H092 and pre-existing drill holes. H092 is one of the most important drill holes on the Hat property because it greatly extends the zone of higher-grade mineralization easterly and to depth. Several subsequent drill holes were designed to confirm and explore this area.

Figure 1: Drill Plan with the Induced Polarization Plan and 2024 Conceptual Pit Outline

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/266027_6cd230d7b4c4ab31_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Section on H090 and H091 and 2024 Conceptual Pit Outline

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/266027_6cd230d7b4c4ab31_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Drill Section on H092, Southeast Lisle Zone and 2024 Conceptual Pit Outline

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8003/266027_6cd230d7b4c4ab31_003full.jpg

President and CEO, Farshad Shirvani, commented:

“We are very pleased to present initial assay data from our 2025 field season. Included in the data are several startlingly important features of high-grade mineralization and expanded dimensions. We look forward to their inclusion in an MRE and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in progress. Meanwhile we await with considerable interest the receipt additional assay data.

We are also watching with great interest the steadily rising prices for our principal metals, copper, gold, silver and scandium, as the world markets react to this period of uncertainty, a new era of fractured trade relationships, global warming, inflation, and tariffs and the renewed emphasis on strategic metals. The recently announced possible merger of Teck Corporation with Anglo-American illustrates the active consolidation within the mining industry as established members seek to increase and buffer their positions.

We believe that Doubleview will play an important role in Canada’s mining industry as we expand our resource and plan for a bright future.”

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

Hat Project drill cores are processed at Doubleview’s camp where they are photographed, measured and logged by our technical staff and then divided using a diamond bladed saw. One half is placed in a stout bag to form the assay sample that is forwarded securely to the independent analytical lab. The remaining half core is stored on site where it is available for further examination and sampling. The assay cores are subject to a Chain of Custody routine as they are shipped from camp to a bonded carrier for delivery to the lab.

Core samples are analysed at the North Vancouver facility of ALS Canada Ltd. using their PREP-31, PGM-ICP24, ME-MS61, and ME-ICP06 packages. Each core sample is dried, then crushed to 70% passing a 2mm screen. All material is processed in an automatic Riffle splitter to yield a 250g homogenized, representative sample. This sub-sample is then pulverized to 85% passing a 75-micron screen. All samples are analyzed for Au, Pt, Pd by 50g fire-assay fusion/ICP-ES finish, using PGM-ICP24 package. A separate 0.25g pulp split is analyzed by Four Acid digestion/ICP-MS finish, reporting 48 elements. Over limit elements are analyzed by Ore Grade Four Acid digestion/ICP-ES finish using ME-OG62 assay package. All of Doubleview’s core samples are analyzed or assayed at independent ISO 17025 and ISO 9001- certified laboratories.

When initial assays are received and accepted by our staff, a certain fraction of the samples will be sent to a second ISO-certified lab for check assay and verification purposes. Assays will be reported in News Releases.

Doubleview maintains a website at www.doubleview.ca.

Qualified Persons:

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist, and Doubleview’s Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder in the company.

About Doubleview Gold Corp



A mineral resource exploration and development company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: LA1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview’s success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company’s strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development, and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

About the Hat Polymetallic Deposit

The Hat Deposit, located in northwestern British Columbia, is a polymetallic porphyry project with major resources of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. As one of the region’s significant sources of critical minerals, the Hat deposit has undergone targeted exploration and development. The 0.2% CuEq cut-off resource estimate, as of the recently completed Mineral Resource Estimate and the Company’s July 25, 2024, news release, is summarized below:

Average Grade Metal Content Open

Pit

Model

Hat Resource Category Tonnage CuEq Cu Co Au Ag CuEq Cu Co Au Ag Mt % % % g/t g/t million

lb million

lb million

lb thousand oz thousand oz In Pit Indicated 150 0.408 0.221 0.008 0.19 0.42 1,353 733 28 929 2,045 Inferred 477 0.344 0.185 0.009 0.15 0.49 3,619 1,945 91 2,328 7,575

Scandium potential for the Hat Deposit is estimated to be 300 to 500 million tonnes at an average grade of 40 ppm (0.004%) Sc 2 O 3 .

For further details of the MRE, please refer to the Company’s July 25, 2024 news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

