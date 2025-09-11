ULSAN, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Nam-gu District Office of Ulsan, South Korea’s major industrial hub, together with the Whale Cultural Foundation, will host The 29th Ulsan Whale Festival from September 25 to 28, 2025 at the Jangsaengpo Whale Cultural District.



Gift From A Whale: The 29th Ulsan Whale Festival

First held in 1995, the Ulsan Whale Festival has continued annually – except during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020–2021) – and has become the signature festival of Nam-gu District. Now in its 29th year, the event celebrates Ulsan’s identity as the City of Whales.

This year’s theme, “Gift From A Whale,” aims to share messages of hope, courage, love, and happiness with visitors.

The 2025 festival introduces immersive experiences and interactive exhibitions using artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and augmented reality (AR). These programs will highlight whale ecology and the importance of marine conservation in engaging and accessible ways.

“Visitors will be able to experience whale ecosystems and the marine environment more vividly through these future-focused experience zones,” said a Nam-gu official.

The opening ceremony will feature performances by popular artists Park Ji-hyun and Kim Da-hyun, setting a festive tone for the four-day celebration. Throughout the festival, local artists will also present a variety of cultural performances and programs.

The festival will include whale-themed street parades, open-air concerts, and a musical gala, alongside family-friendly activities such as children’s play areas, bubble experiences, and orca-themed graffiti.

Additional highlights include the Smart Science Zone and Whale Sea Adventure Video Experience, combining marine ecology with cutting-edge technologies. Programs like “Titan Robot and Whale’s Gift Graffiti” will offer unique and memorable experiences for visitors.

Festival-goers can also enjoy “Jangsaengpo Light,” a large-scale media facade project at Jangsaengpo Culture Warehouse. Launched in collaboration with SK Innovation Ulsan CLX on August 22, the project uses a 19-meter-high SK oil storage tank as a giant canvas, projecting dynamic media art across Jangsaengpo Bay to light up the night sky.

Seo Dong-wook, Mayor of Nam-gu and President of the Whale Cultural Foundation, emphasized, “The Ulsan Whale Festival has grown beyond a regional event to become a festival that blends eco-friendly messages with arts and culture. We hope this effort will encourage greater awareness and action for marine conservation, and that Jangsaengpo will once again be recognized as the City of Whales.”