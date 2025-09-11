Nework Launches NewBoard E Series to Spark Interactive Learning in U.S. Classrooms

POMONA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nework, a rising player in audiovisual and collaborative solutions, has launched its NewBoard E Series interactive displays in the U.S. education market. Early adoption has been strong, with momentum in both sales and teacher feedback, signaling a shift toward interactive learning as a new standard in American schools.

“Interactive displays are no longer a luxury; they’re essential,” said Cindy Ling, CEO of Nework. “With the NewBoard E series, we are focused on empowering American schools with interactive displays that make teaching more engaging and efficient. Our goal is to provide practical tools that support educators in delivering dynamic lessons and fostering collaboration among students.”

The launch arrives at a pivotal time. Interactive displays have become a cornerstone of education’s digital transformation, helping teachers cut prep time, keep students engaged, and encourage active participation. The NewBoard E Series is designed to deliver on all three fronts, blending intuitive software with durable, classroom-ready hardware.

At its heart, the NewBoard E Series is built for speed and ease. Teachers can open apps instantly, pull up online resources, or switch between lessons without disruption. The system runs on the latest Android platform with Google EDLA certification, offering direct access to trusted educational apps. Backed by strong processing power and generous memory, it keeps lessons moving smoothly, even with multiple tasks running at once.

But what truly sets the series apart is how natural it feels to use. Teachers can write directly on the screen with a pen, finger, or even the palm of a hand. Notes look and feel like real handwriting, and multiple students can jump in at the same time. Whether it’s a quick annotation during a lecture or a group brainstorm, the display turns classroom walls into active spaces for collaboration.

Wireless sharing adds another layer of connection. Up to 16 devices can cast content to the screen, making group projects and whole-class discussions more spontaneous. And with high brightness and vivid color, every student—from the front row to the back—can follow along clearly, even in sunlit classrooms.

Practicality also plays a big role. A full-function USB-C port allows simple plug-and-play connections for laptops, cameras, and other devices. Dual speakers deliver rich, room-filling sound that makes multimedia lessons and video calls feel more immersive. Energy savings are also built in. The NewBoard E Series uses 15% less power than the previous generation, lowering operating costs while supporting schools’ sustainability efforts.

Unlike many premium boards priced beyond school budgets, the NewBoard E Series combines classroom-ready durability, Google EDLA certification, and simplified wireless sharing—all at a cost-conscious level that U.S. schools can adopt at scale.

Early adopters have already noted the changes in the classroom. “The NewBoard E has completely changed the way I run my classroom,” said John Miller, a fifth-grade teacher at Houston ISD. “My students are more engaged because I can annotate directly on the screen, and they love being able to share their work wirelessly. It’s simple to use and makes lessons flow much more smoothly.”

Dr. Emily Roberts, Director of Learning at the Chicago Training Center, shared a similar view: “Before using NewBoard E, collaboration in our classes felt limited. Now, students can connect their devices instantly, brainstorm together on the board, and actively participate. It has made our sessions far more interactive and effective. Our district chose NewBoard E because it’s budget-friendly without compromising performance. Teachers love how easy it is to set up and use.”

The NewBoard E Series represents more than just a new set of tools; it is designed to support long-term use while addressing the efficiency, interactivity, and durability required in education settings. By combining advanced technology with practical functionality, Nework is helping schools of all sizes embrace the digital transformation of education—making collaboration, communication, and learning more impactful..

For more information, please visit https://nework.us/, or connect with Nework:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworkus

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nework-us/

X: https://x.com/Nework_us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nework.us/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Nework-us