New Incentives for Nature-Based Tourism Investment in Lao Forests

World Bank Laos – A decision announced today by the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will promote nature-based tourism in forested areas of Laos.

The regulation provides incentives for small-scale private investment in national parks and protected areas through projects that create jobs, contribute to environmental preservation and build economic partnerships with communities.

The Decision on Tourism in Forest Areas is supported by a World Bank-financed business leveraging facility to attract investors from registered micro, small, and medium enterprises. The facility will provide tourism companies with advisory services on product development, training on nature-based tourism requirements, and funding for small public infrastructure, marketing, and other aspects of tourism development.

“The Lao PDR is developing sustainable private sector–driven nature-based tourism as one of the pillars of the next National Socio-Economic Plan and its National Green Growth Strategy,” said Kikeo Singnavong, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

“Carefully regulated tourism development can bring great benefits in both employment and income generation for local people in forested areas, providing an economic incentive for them to conserve biodiversity and natural beauty.”

The business leveraging facility, part of the World Bank supported Lao Landscapes and Livelihoods project, provides three types of financing: for planning and feasibility work, challenge funds that target priority investment in particular areas, and matching funds for product development and marketing work.

Interested companies will be able to apply through prospectuses prepared by the Department of Forestry for each of the five national parks (Hin Nam No, Nam Et-Phou Louey, Nakai-Nam Theun, Phou Hin Poun, and Phou Khao Khouay) and three protected areas (Khoun Xe Nong Ma, Laving Lavern, and Yord Nam Mo-Phou Sam Soum).

“Under the business leveraging facility, companies can access funds and technical support to develop tourism that will benefit local people through jobs while preserving the environment’s natural beauty, provided the companies meet the standards set by the government and follow protected area management plans, guidelines and regulations,” said Viengsamay Srithirath, World Bank Senior Country Officer for Laos.

Also attending the announcement were representatives and residents of the national parks and protected areas, related government agencies, and Inthy Deuansavanh, president of the Lao Tourism Association, who detailed some of the investment opportunities available in the eight protected areas.

The World Bank estimates that nature-based tourism could grow to provide about 10% of GDP and 10 percent of jobs in Laos.

This project aims to create job opportunities for 75,000 women alone.