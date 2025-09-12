TORRAS Unveils OrigArmor – The World’s First Anti-Reflective, 3D Full-Coverage Screen Protector for iPhone 17

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With Apple’s iPhone 17 series launching this September, premium tech brand TORRAS, known as the “Optical Technology Expert,” introduces OrigArmor, the world’s first tempered glass screen protector featuring anti-reflective (AR) technology and 3D full-coverage curved edges. Designed for the entire iPhone 17 lineup, OrigArmor delivers unmatched clarity, seamless coverage, and advanced protection.



TORRAS OrigArmor Screen Protector

iPhone 17 Ready – Full Coverage from Day One

Engineered to match the iPhone 17’s curved display, OrigArmor provides 100% edge-to-edge protection with no light leaks or gaps. While typical protectors leave 0.4–0.8mm exposed, OrigArmor reduces shrinkage to just 0.2–0.4mm, keeping the display flawless and fully visible from the moment users unbox their device.

See the Screen – Not the Reflection

At the heart of OrigArmor is optical-grade AR Technology, ensuring visibility in any light.

Drastically reduced glare for clear viewing even under sunlight.

Less than 0.8% reflectivity and 95% light transmittance, outperforming standard protectors.

True-to-life colors without dullness or distortion.

Whether outdoors, streaming, or editing photos, OrigArmor keeps the screen vibrant and distraction-free.

Built for Real-World Protection

Beyond clarity, OrigArmor offers 360° military-grade durability with reinforced edges and shock-absorbing layers to guard against drops and scratches. Smooth 3D curved edges enhance comfort and resist chipping—whether used alone or with a case.

Smarter Installation

TORRAS redefines installation with its roller tray system:

A silicone roller for bubble-free application.

A fluorine release film that lifts dust automatically.

A long-lasting anti-fingerprint coating for a clean surface.

This design ensures a professional finish in minutes, without frustration.

A Category First – No Trade-offs

Consumers once had to choose between anti-glare clarity and robust coverage. OrigArmor combines both, marking a milestone in TORRAS’s pursuit of optical excellence.

About TORRAS

Founded with the mission to “Break Boundaries,” TORRAS blends engineering, optical science, and design to elevate the digital lifestyle. With millions of users worldwide, TORRAS continues to set new standards in quality and performance.

Pricing & Availability

The OrigArmor Screen Protector for iPhone 17 will be available globally starting September 1, 2025, at an MSRP of $34.99, via TORRAS Amazon Store and the official TORRAS website.

For more details, visit us:

Amazon：https://bit.ly/46rdtt4

TORRAS：https://bit.ly/4maKRJn