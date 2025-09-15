BlueDot: Get to Know One of Laos’ Most Exciting EV Charging Stations

As electric vehicles (EVs) gain popularity in Laos, BlueDot Charger is emerging as a key player in the country’s clean energy future.

Operated by Laothani Company, best known for its Toyota Laothani dealerships, BlueDot is building a robust network of high-speed, full-service EV charging stations across Laos.

Laothani, a major name in Laos’ automotive sector, also represents global brands like LEXUS, PEUGEOT, JEEP, and JAC, as well as heavy machinery giants KOMATSU and HINO. With a focus on solving customer needs, the company is now leading the charge into EV infrastructure through BlueDot.

Launched in 2022, BlueDot aims to support Laos’ transition to clean energy by making EV travel practical and accessible. With over 39 charging stations already in place and expansion plans in motion, BlueDot enables both locals and tourists to explore Laos confidently in electric vehicles.

Safety and quality are core to BlueDot’s operations. The company employs a specially trained technical team and holds one of only two high-voltage diagnostic tools in the country, the other belonging to the Ministry of Energy and Mines. BlueDot also provides 24/7 support, ensuring real-time troubleshooting and user assistance.

With its growing presence and strong commitment to service, BlueDot is helping shape a greener, more connected future for Laos.