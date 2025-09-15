Luang Prabang to Celebrate That Chomsi Stupa Ceremony This October

Luang Prabang is set to host the That Chomsi Stupa ceremony from 5 to 6 October, celebrating the city’s cultural traditions and the stupa’s spiritual significance.

This annual event will feature a series of religious and cultural activities atop Mount Phousi.

The celebrations will begin on 5 October at 8:30 am with the decoration of That Chomsi Stupa and its surrounding grounds.

In the afternoon, religious ceremonies will take place starting from 1 pm.

On the following day, 6 October, the program will continue with monks chanting prayers for ancestors at 10:30 am.

This will be followed by the offering of lunch to the monks at 11 am. The ceremony will conclude at 12:30 pm with a sermon delivered by the monks.

From 19th-Century Origins to Timeless Traditions

That Chomsi was built in 1804 during the reign of King Anourouth and sits atop Mount Phousi in the center of Luang Prabang.

According to local legend, a deep pit once existed at the site, said to reach the center of the earth.

A monk who entered the pit discovered a great treasure but was betrayed by villagers, who sealed him inside. Using magical charms, he fought his way out, defeating seven guardians of the treasure.

When the king learned of the villagers’ betrayal, he ordered drums, gongs, and cymbals to be beaten every three hours to prevent dragons from disturbing the world, a ritual still observed today at nearby Wat Thum Thao.

Today, visitors make their way up the hill, climbing around 300 steps to reach the stupa.

Though the climb can be tiring, it offers a chance to pause midway at Wat Tham Phousi Shrine, which houses a smiling Buddha tucked inside a cave and a reclining Buddha statue, before reaching the top to enjoy sunset views over the city.