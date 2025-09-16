Chao Anouvong Stadium Renovation on Track for Late 2026 Completion

The renovation of Vientiane’s Chao Anouvong Stadium is on track and is expected to be completed by October 2026, the Ministry of Education and Sports said.

The project, valued at JPY 4.171 billion (approximately USD 29 million), is funded through grant aid provided by the Government of Japan and is being implemented by Japanese contractors Hazama Ando – Toa Road JV, who won the contract through a competitive bidding process.

The grant agreement was originally signed in December 2023, and followed by a groundbreaking ceremony on 26 March this year.

Upon completion, the stadium is expected to become the first inclusive sports facility in Laos, designed to support multiple athletic activities.

While specific details have not been officially confirmed, prototype visuals suggest that the stadium will accommodate football, rugby, running tracks, and other field-based sports suitable for both training and recreational use.

The stadium will be entirely accessible to persons with disabilities, according to the Ministry of Education and Sports.

It is also envisioned as a central hub for community engagement, fostering opportunities for exercise, sports, and public gatherings in the Lao capital.

First built in 1950 in the center of Vientiane capital, Chao Anouvong Stadium has long served as a venue for national sports such as football, rugby, and para-athletics, as well as community events.

The stadium is named after Chao Anouvong (King Anouvong), the King of Vientiane during the early 19th century.