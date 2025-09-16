Laos, Friends International Expand Youth Programs, Vocational Training, Child Protection Efforts

Social Welfare Centers across Laos will expand their vocational training and job placement programs as part of a new five-year initiative aimed at supporting at-risk youth and strengthening child protection systems nationwide.

The move comes under a joint plan between the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare and Friends-International (Peuan Mit), which held a half-day review meeting on 15 September in Vientiane.

The program, running from 2025 to 2029, focuses on creating safer environments for children and offering practical pathways for young people facing social and economic challenges.

In addition to scaling up vocational services, the initiative includes the development of child-friendly educational materials, including cartoon-based tools, to help children understand their rights and identify unsafe situations.

These materials will be used in schools, temples, and community spaces as part of a broader child protection strategy.

The plan also prioritizes collaboration with local authorities, especially in target provinces such as Luang Prabang, where a follow-up meeting and reassessment are scheduled. Mapping activities will help identify new high-need locations for program expansion.

By combining vocational training, education, and community-based protection measures, the program aims to address both immediate risks and long-term development for vulnerable children and youth across the country.

Friends-International, through its Peuan Mit program, has worked in Laos for over 20 years, supporting marginalized urban youth through services that promote independence, employability, and social reintegration.