New Cross-Border Infrastructure Project to Strengthen Connectivity in Southern Laos

Authorities in Attapeu have officially launched construction of a major infrastructure project designed to improve cross-border transport and stimulate regional economic growth. The initiative includes the construction of a new road and bridge crossing the Xekaman River in Xanxay district, with a total investment of USD 149 million and a planned construction period of three years.

The project will establish a 135-kilometre road connecting Vanxay and Nongkai Aok villages near the Laos–Vietnam border. A new bridge, to be built in Souksavang Village, will span 165 metres with a load capacity of up to 10 tonnes, capable of supporting both commercial and passenger vehicles. The construction is scheduled for completion by September 2028.

The development is part of Attapeu’s 2025–2030 socio-economic development plan and aims to enhance transportation links between Laos and Vietnam, improve access to domestic markets, and increase the province’s capacity to export agricultural products and natural resources. The project is also expected to support tourism and facilitate smoother movement of goods across provinces and borders.

A memorandum of understanding for the project was signed on 13 September.

Construction will be led by DEDO Survey, Design and Build Company Limited, in collaboration with South Korea-based DaSOL Company Limited. Under a Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) agreement with the Attapeu Provincial Administration, the companies will manage design, construction, and operations.

The developer will be permitted to collect toll fees from users for a period of 50 years, after which ownership and management of the infrastructure will be transferred to provincial authorities.

The project also includes upgrades to several existing routes, including Road Nos. 9001, 9065, and 9045. These roads will be widened from 8 to 12 metres, with improved technical standards to accommodate heavy transport. Approximately 10 percent of the route will pass through mountainous terrain, and the entire structure will be built to support axle loads of up to 11 tonnes, in accordance with national highway standards.

Once completed, the infrastructure is expected to play a strategic role in advancing regional connectivity, particularly with neighboring countries.