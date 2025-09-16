viaim Wins Multiple Prestigious Awards at IFA 2025, Highlighted by Best Emerging Tech for OpenNote

BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AI hardware brand viaim showcased its complete AI audio productivity lineup at IFA 2025, securing multiple international honors led by the IFA Innovation Awards 2025. OpenNote was named Honoree Winner in Best in Emerging Tech, one of the show’s most authoritative distinctions, underscoring viaim’s breakthrough innovation and reinforcing its position as a global leader in consumer tech.



viaim

Alongside the IFA Innovation Award, OpenNote also received Best AI Innovation and a place on the Best of IFA 2025 list from Tom‘s Guide, earned an Editors’ Choice from Techlicious, and was highlighted by Homecrux among standout products at the show, including its 25 Best Smart Home Devices at IFA 2025 roundup. RecDot was included in Trusted Reviews’ Best in Show list, and Android Headlines recognized viaim among its Best of IFA 2025winners. Together, these honors from respected global media highlight broad validation of viaim’s brand vision, design philosophy, and the practical value of its AI-driven productivity tools.

At Hall 11.2, Booth 107, viaim demonstrated how AI can make everyday work more focused and creative. OpenNote is designed for people who need to stay connected while capturing ideas as they happen. The earbuds feature an open-ear design built on an aerospace-grade titanium memory wire frame for comfort and awareness, multilingual live transcription and translation for cross-border collaboration, rich audio certified to Hi-Res standards, and advanced wind-noise suppression for clarity in real environments. A single charge supports up to 19 hours of listening, and total playtime reaches up to 53 hours with the charging case. RecDot, the brand‘s in-ear recording earbuds, adds active noise cancellation and a bone-conduction microphone for clear voice pickup in meetings and interviews. NoteKit, a pen-style recorder that connects directly to a computer through USB, rounds out a lineup that turns conversations into structured notes and action items with minimal friction.

Visitors also explored the AI Recap Room, an interactive space where viaim’s AI transformed live conversations into concise summaries, to-do lists, and mind maps—showcasing how intelligence can enhance focus and creativity in everyday work.

“IFA 2025 marks a new stage for AI-driven productivity, and we are honored that OpenNote has been recognized with such prestigious awards,” said viaim CEO Shawn Ma. “The recognition affirms our belief that intelligence should assist rather than replace. OpenNote represents not only a new product, but a new way of working and creating—helping people stay connected, capture ideas in the moment, and convert conversations into results.”

viaim products are available through the official viaim store and on Amazon. OpenNote is priced at US$219, RecDot is priced at US$249, NoteKit is priced at US$149, and the RecDot plus NoteKit bundle is priced at US$398.

About viaim

viaim is dedicated to “Real Intelligence,” enhancing workplace efficiency and creativity through innovative AI products. Its flagship offerings include viaim RecDot earbuds with multilingual transcription and noise reduction capabilities, and viaim NoteKit, an intelligent meeting tool for capturing summaries and to-do lists.