Lao National Television Wins Silk Road Global News Award for ‘Beautiful Laos’

Lao National Television, in collaboration with Yunnan Provincial Television, has received the Silk Road Global News Award (SRGNA) for its documentary Beautiful Laos. The award was presented at the 2nd Silk Road Global News Award ceremony held in Kunming, China, on 16 September.

This year’s awards attracted nearly 5,000 submissions from 110 countries and regions. A total of 58 works from 37 countries were recognized, including four grand prizes, 16 nominations, and 38 finalist awards.

Malayvieng Vongchandy, Deputy Director General of Lao National Television, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

Beautiful Laos is a five-episode documentary featuring themes such as Land of a Million Elephants, Diversity of Civilizations, Traces of Civilization, Paradise on Earth, and Shared Development. The production emphasizes the strong ties between Laos and China, representing their cooperation as “sharing the same mountains and rivers.”

The series also portrays the simple lives of farmers, while also featuring major infrastructure projects, most notably the Laos-China Railway, as part of the Belt and Road Initiative’s impact on both nations.

Each nearly hour-long episode was broadcast on both Lao and Chinese television. The production took three years to complete and includes footage from across Laos and China’s Yunnan Province.

The SRGNA is an international award under the Belt and Road multilateral cooperation framework, launched by BRNN and organized by People’s Daily.

The inaugural SRGNA ceremony was held on 19 October 2023 in Beijing. That event received 4,485 entries from 80 countries and regions, with 19 works earning awards or nominations.