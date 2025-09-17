Two Former EDL Officials Detained Over Transmission Line Corruption

The Lao government uncovered a new corruption case in a transmission line project, detaining two former Electricite du Laos (EDL) officials for using government property for personal gain.

The officials, including the Director General of EDL and the Head of the Office for Survey, Design, and Engineering of Transmission Lines and Substations, faced their arrest on 25 July. Their names have not been disclosed for unknown reasons. However, the case only came to light on 16 September.

These officials were found guilty of corruption after the State Inspection and Anti-Corruption Authority conducted an investigation into the construction of the 230kV Tha Vieng–Km 20 transmission line and the 115kV Nam Phai–Thong Khoun line.

The investigation uncovered significant embezzlement and other financial irregularities in the use of government funds, with the report noting that the corruption caused substantial losses to state revenue, though the exact amount has not yet been disclosed.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to gather additional evidence and complete all necessary procedures. Once the inquiry is finalized, the case will be submitted to the People’s Procuracy, the public prosecutor’s office, for formal review and potential prosecution in court.

This corruption case is not the only scandal to have occurred within EDL. In March, reports revealed that the former Deputy Director of Electricite du Laos and four contractors, including a foreign national, were also detained for misappropriating government property valued at USD 90 million.