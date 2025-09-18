Databricks Launches AI Accelerator Program to Scale the Next Generation of AI Apps and Agents Startups

Backed by Databricks Ventures, the program will accelerate pre-seed and seed-stage startups with funding, credits, mentorship and expert resources

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced the launch of its AI Accelerator Program , a product development and investment initiative focused on pre-seed and seed-stage startups. Powered by Databricks Ventures , the AI Accelerator Program provides ambitious startups with hands-on technical mentorship, executive guidance, investment capital and access to go-to-market support. With this support, AI apps and agent-focused founders can accelerate innovation and bring transformative technologies to market. This program builds on strong momentum from Databricks Ventures, which has already backed more than 40 companies.

Databricks’ AI Accelerator Program blends direct financial investment (up to $250,000 in funding, Databricks product credits, and professional services credits) with tailored mentorship and resources, customized to each startup’s unique needs. The program is launching with five participants, curated from a highly competitive selection process. Together, these startups showcase real-world applications of AI apps and agents – from enterprise automation to security, observability and consumer data usability. The inaugural cohort includes:

Alpha Level – Tackles security alert fatigue using powerful AI and pattern recognition.

– Tackles security alert fatigue using powerful AI and pattern recognition. Datalinx AI – An AI data refinery that transforms raw consumer data into actionable fuel for enterprise AI models and applications.

– An AI data refinery that transforms raw consumer data into actionable fuel for enterprise AI models and applications. Deductive AI – Accelerates root cause analysis in large-scale software systems by combining observability data with AI-powered code-aware reasoning, agentic problem-solving, and reinforcement learning.

– Accelerates root cause analysis in large-scale software systems by combining observability data with AI-powered code-aware reasoning, agentic problem-solving, and reinforcement learning. Fleak – AI-powered universal translator that ingests and maps any machine data to a data lakehouse.

– AI-powered universal translator that ingests and maps any machine data to a data lakehouse. Ziggiz – An automation and intelligence platform for enterprise data, Ziggiz consolidates, analyzes, and enables action across every source, automating over 90% of manual data engineering through advanced AI.

A key benefit for program participants is direct access to the Databricks VC Network, a coalition of leading investors focused on up-and-coming data and AI startups. The network includes firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, Insight Partners, Laude Ventures, Madrona Ventures, Menlo Ventures, NEA, Essence VC, Hetz Ventures, Cascade Ventures and Hyde Park Angels. Members of the VC Network work closely with Databricks to identify promising startups and provide strategic support to drive their growth.

“Databricks’ AI Accelerator is more than a program – it’s a community of founders building the next generation of AI-native companies,” said Andrew Ferguson, VP of Databricks Ventures. “Our inaugural cohort is harnessing the power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to build agents that transform how businesses operate – from detecting threats to making data more usable. Together, we’re enabling a future where every enterprise can unlock the full potential of AI.”

“Being a part of the AI Accelerator Program gives us access not only to Databricks’ platform, technology and expertise, but also to a powerful ecosystem of investors and partners who shaped the AI landscape we exist in today,” said Mike Pozmantier, founder and CEO of Alpha Level. “The combination is helping us advance our product roadmap and translate bold AI ideas into agentic solutions that drive meaningful results for customers.”

Databricks’ AI Accelerator Program is part of the company’s broader commitment to supporting builders and founders in data and AI. Through investments from Databricks Ventures and programs like Databricks for Startups , the $100 million Databricks Free Edition initiative and the Databricks University Alliance , Databricks is lowering barriers to innovation to equip the next generation of startups and talent for success.

Databricks is accepting applications from pre-seed and seed-stage startups building data-intensive B2B applications on its platform. Program details and registration information are available here .

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 20,000 organizations worldwide — including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark™, Delta Lake, MLflow, and Unity Catalog. To learn more, follow Databricks on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact: Press@databricks.com