Sekong Province Offers LAK 50 Million, University Placement for Outstanding Students

Students in Sekong Province who graduate from grade 7 with a red diploma in the 2025–2026 academic year will receive LAK 50 million (USD 2,306) and support to continue their studies at the bachelor’s level, under a new provincial initiative.

Red diplomas, also known as “First Honour” certificates in Laos, are awarded to students with exceptional academic performance.

To qualify, students must maintain a GPA above 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) and have no grade lower than a B, recognizing consistent high achievement over time.

The initiative, first announced by Governor Bounlay Boutthi on 2 September, aims to reward high-achieving students, encourage continued schooling, and reduce dropout rates.

Graduates may also receive priority consideration for civil service positions in their field after completing university.

Clarification on Civil Service Recruitment

Reports that circulated online suggested the policy would automatically guarantee government jobs for graduates, sparking debate on social media about the feasibility of such promises.

In response, Governor Bounlay clarified the policy through provincial media on 17 September.

The governor emphasized that while the province will provide financial support and bachelor’s degree placements, civil service recruitment will follow standard procedures.

Outstanding graduates may receive priority if positions are available, but the policy does not bypass the normal requirements for government employment.

Governor Bounlay highlighted that the main goal of the policy is to motivate students, strengthen education, and ensure more young people complete their studies.