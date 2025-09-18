Thakhek Authorities Enforce New Measures to Improve Town Cleanliness, Order

Starting 15 September, Khammouane Province began enforcing stricter rules in Thakhek town to improve cleanliness and order. As part of these efforts, authorities are taking steps such as locking vehicle wheels and removing awnings or sunshades that violate regulations.

To support this initiative, residents and businesses are required to follow the rules to keep streets and sidewalks clear.

These measures focus on areas from the main ring road 2 to the 21 March building, with the goal of transforming Thakek Kang village into a model of cleanliness.

Rules for Residents, Shops, and Vehicles

Residents with homes along the roads are allowed to park cars and motorcycles from 4:30 pm to 7:30 am the next day. Outside these hours, vehicles must not block sidewalks.

Shops are strictly prohibited from placing strollers, tents, sunshades, tables, chairs, bricks, or any other objects on sidewalks at any time.

Garbage bags and bins must not be left on sidewalks before collection. Awnings covering sidewalks are not allowed. Car repair shops are not permitted to repair vehicles or park motorcycles on sidewalks.

From 6 am to 3:30 pm, citizens, merchants, and vendors in Thakek Kang village, including Na Bo village, are prohibited from selling goods on sidewalks. After 4 pm, selling is allowed but items must be kept clean and orderly.

Pets are allowed but must be caged and kept from causing foul odors. If animals are unattended or uncaged, authorities may require them to be removed.

Departments, offices, and state enterprises are also required to maintain cleanliness by cutting grass and trimming trees in front of their premises.

Penalties for Violations

Violations are handled progressively. First offenses receive a warning note. The second offense incurs a LAK 500,000 fine and re-education, while the third results in a LAK 1 million fine, confiscation of materials, and mandatory re-education.

Vehicle violations follow a similar process, with repeated offenses handed over to authorities.

Authorities emphasize that these measures are aimed at creating a cleaner, more organized Thakhek, benefiting both residents and visitors.