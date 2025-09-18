Wind Power Project in Savannakhet Nears Completion, on Track for Commercial Operation by End of 2025

The Savan 1 Wind Power Project in Savannakhet reached 85 percent completion and is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of 2025, with electricity set to be exported to Vietnam, Savannakhet Radio reported.

Located across Phin and Nong districts, the project has a planned installed capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) in its first phase, comprising 48 wind turbines standing 130 meters tall with 83-meter blades.

As of September, 29 turbines have been installed, alongside substantial progress on access roads, site preparation, and transmission line construction, according to Savannakhet authorities.

The project’s total capacity will reach 495 MW, with an overall investment of approximately USD 768 million. Phase one alone represents more than USD 490 million in investment and will supply electricity to Vietnam under a 25-year export contract.

Approved by the Lao government in September 2024, the project has completed key works, including detailed design, transportation of equipment, and installation of a 220-kilovolt (kV) transmission line. Current activities focus on turbine foundations, installation, a 220 kV substation, a 35 kV transmission line, and permanent facilities.

Phase two will add 32 turbines with a combined capacity of 195 MW, with commercial operations expected by 2027.

In Savannakhet, another large-scale wind power project is underway in Nong district. The Lao government in February 2025 signed an agreement with Chitchareune Construction Co., Ltd. to develop a 1,200 MW wind power plant, targeting electricity exports to Vietnam from late 2027.

The total investment is approximately USD 1.9 billion. Phase one is expected to begin exporting electricity by the end of 2027, followed by phase two in 2030.

The feasibility study will be finalized, and the project concession contract is expected to be signed in the second quarter 2026.

Recently, in late August, Laos launched Southeast Asia’s largest onshore wind farm, the 600-megawatts Monsoon Wind Power Project, spanning Dak Cheung District in Sekong and Sanxay District in Attapeu.

This Asia-first cross-border renewable energy venture also delivers electricity to Vietnam.