Tourist Arrivals in Laos Increased by 15 Percent in First Eight Months of 2025

Laos welcomed over 3,061,928 international tourists in the first eight months of 2025, a 15 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Tourism Development Department.

ASEAN visitors remain the largest group, with Thailand leading at 977,675 arrivals, followed by Vietnam with 790,403, China with 750,650, South Korea with 127,379, and the United States with 49,934.

The most popular attractions continue to be nature-based and cultural tourism, with Vientiane Capital, Vientiane Province, Luang Prabang, and Champasack drawing the highest numbers of visitors.

Luang Prabang alone recorded over 2.15 million tourists in the first seven months of 2025, an 83.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Champasack, home to the Vat Phu UNESCO World Heritage Site, welcomed more than 426,126 visitors in the same period last year.

In 2024, Laos received over 4.1 million tourists generating USD 1.1 billion in revenue, the country aims to exceed its 2025 target of 4.3 million visitors by year-end.