Laos, Timor-Leste Implement 30-Day Visa-Free Travel

Laos and Timor-Leste have implemented a 30-day visa waiver for citizens holding ordinary passports, effective 15 August. The agreement allows people of both countries to travel visa-free for up to 30 days.

The two countries first signed a visa exemption agreement covering official and diplomatic passports on 8 October 2024. They expanded the agreement in May this year to include ordinary passport holders.

On the same day in 2024, both governments also signed a long-term deal on the exchange of land and property to establish embassies in each other’s capitals, further strengthening bilateral ties.

Timor-Leste has been an observer of ASEAN since November 2022 and is set to become the bloc’s 11th member at the 47th ASEAN Summit this October in Kuala Lumpur.

The announcement was made by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who currently holds ASEAN’s 2025 Chairmanship.

In July, Laos and Belarus signed an agreement allowing citizens with national passports to travel between the two countries visa-free.