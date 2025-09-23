ESQUIRE VIETNAM RELAUNCHES WITH A BOLD VISION, CELEBRATING THE AGE OF EXCELLENCE

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Esquire Vietnam officially marks its bold return with a refreshed vision and renewed identity. The relaunch celebrates modern masculinity and honors trailblazers shaping Vietnam’s cultural and creative landscape.



Esquire Vietnam’s relaunch celebration

Esquire Vietnam officially marked its highly anticipated return with a spectacular relaunch event at Sofitel Saigon Plaza, ushering in a bold new era for one of the world’s most iconic men’s lifestyle brands. This milestone not only revives the magazine’s legacy in Vietnam but also signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter, one that will accompany modern Vietnamese men as they define style, assert individuality, and embrace a global perspective.

The relaunch event brought together a constellation of A-list celebrities, top business leaders, and prominent members of the press. This extraordinary evening was made possible thanks to the collaboration of esteemed partners, including Skechers and Sofitel Saigon Plaza, with PR Newswire as the international media partner. With its star-studded guest list and influential attendees, the event highlighted the magazine’s role as a premier platform for connection, creativity, and meaningful dialogue.

A new era for Esquire Vietnam



Pictured at the event: Venus Tran (far right), Founder & CEO of Sun Flower Media, and Dan Q. Dao (far left), Editor-in-Chief.

“Esquire has always stood for timeless style and cultural relevance,” said Venus Tran, Founder and CEO of Sun Flower Media, publisher of Esquire Vietnam.“As Vietnam steps confidently into a new era of excellence, there has never been a better time to relaunch this iconic title to inspire today’s Vietnamese men.”

Leading this exciting new chapter is Dan Q. Dao, journalist and author, who joins as Editor-in-Chief, overseeing all creative and editorial operations. Under his direction, Esquire Vietnam introduces a refreshed, contemporary identity with visually striking, engaging, and practical content designed for men aged 30 to 50 with refined taste, modern thinking, and a desire to elevate their lives.

From fashion and style to travel, culture, cuisine, and entrepreneurship, Esquire Vietnam will be a trusted companion, offering insights and inspiration for men navigating their journeys of self-discovery and reinvention.

Lien Binh Phat – The first cover star marking Esquire Vietnam’s return



Lien Binh Phat on the event’s red carpet

The inaugural issue of Esquire Vietnam shines a spotlight on 35 influential figures who are shaping the nation’s future across technology, business, sports, music, and cinema. Through their journeys, the magazine captures the passion, perseverance, and bold ambition that define The Age of Excellence.

At the heart of this issue is acclaimed actor Lien Binh Phat, the cover star chosen to symbolize resilience and determination. His rise, from a self-taught outsider to one of the country’s most celebrated names in cinema and the arts, reflects the spirit of the modern Vietnamese man: confident, determined, and unafraid to assert himself.

The most anticipated moment of the event was the unveiling of Esquire Vietnam’s new cover, introducing Lien Binh Phat as the face marking its highly anticipated return. By choosing this accomplished actor, Esquire Vietnam seeks to ignite ambition among its audience, affirming that true achievement stems from passion and relentless dedication.

As it enters this bold new chapter, Esquire Vietnam remains committed to its mission: to celebrate style, culture, and individuality, and to accompany men on their journey to confidently express and define themselves.



The unveiling of Esquire Vietnam’s return cover, featuring actor Lien Binh Phat.

A brief history of Esquire, USA

Arnold Gingrich, David A. Smart, and Henry L. Jackson founded Esquire in 1933 in Chicago, USA. At first, Esquire focused on men’s fashion, lifestyle, culture, and entertainment. Within a short time, it rose to become one of America’s most celebrated men’s publications.

Renowned writers such as Ernest Hemingway, who published short stories in Esquire during the 1930s. F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby, and William Faulkner, a Nobel Prize-winning author, also published articles and short stories in the magazine.

In the 1960s, Esquire helped shape New Journalism, blending journalistic reporting with literary storytelling. The most famous example is Gay Talese’s 1966 article, Frank Sinatra Has a Cold. This piece exemplifies the combination of journalistic accuracy and literary storytelling. Today, journalism schools still use this article as a benchmark for creativity, observation, and character portrayal through language.

For nearly a century, Esquire has served as both a beacon of men’s lifestyle and a distinguished platform for literary and journalistic excellence, featuring works by some of the 20th century’s greatest writers. Today, Esquire remains a global icon of culture, fashion, style, and philosophy for men. Esquire operates in 20 countries, with 200 print editions and 175 websites. It reaches 141 million readers worldwide each month. Vietnam now becomes the 22nd country to host Esquire.

About Esquire Vietnam

First launched in 2013, the cover stars of Esquire Vietnam have always embodied the image of the modern gentleman. The special edition was present on three platforms: print, website, and iPad, while also building a distinctive community through the Esky Club, a gathering place for elite men. After five years of activity, Esquire Vietnam paused to await a more suitable time.

In 2025, Vietnam continues to rise on the regional and global economic stage. This moment marks the perfect time for Esquire Vietnam to return, standing alongside other Esquire editions in the region such as Esquire Singapore and Esquire Thailand. While preserving the core values of a brand with a global legacy and localizing both content and form, Esquire Vietnam aspires to reflect the new image of the Vietnamese man – optimistic, creative, and confident in building a stronger Vietnam.

About the Esquire Brand

Hearst Corporation, USA, owns the Esquire trademark. The group also owns globally renowned titles such as Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Elle US, Good Housekeeping, Town & Country, Men’s Health US, and is a co-owner of the television network ESPN (together with Disney).