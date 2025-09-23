Laos–China Railway Drives Surge in Trade, Travel Across Borders

Since its launch in December 2021, the Laos-China Railway has significantly enhanced Laos’s connectivity and economic activity. The Lao section alone has transported more than 2.6 million passengers, while the entire line has served over 59 million travelers, including 580,000 cross-border passengers.

Daily train services in Laos have increased from just four at the start to 18 per day, improving convenience for both domestic and international travel. The Vientiane–Kunming service, introduced in April 2023, has quickly gained popularity. Monthly passenger traffic along the full line has grown from 600,000 at launch to over 1.6 million, indicating strong and rising demand.

Freight transport has also expanded rapidly. According to China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co.,Ltd, by September 2025, the line had carried over 67.6 million tons of cargo, including 15 million tons of cross-border shipments.

Laos is now linked to 19 countries and regions, creating an efficient two-way trade corridor.

Major Lao exports include tropical fruits, cassava, rubber, and minerals, while Chinese exports to Laos include electronics, vehicles, solar panels, and daily essentials.

Cargo categories have grown from just a few at launch to over 3,300 types of goods, and new logistics services, including the “Lancang–Mekong Express” and China-Laos Railway + China-Europe Express. freight trains have cut delivery times to Europe to as little as 15 days.

Economic Impact and Future Plans

Looking ahead, efforts are focused on increasing train capacity, modernizing logistics, and improving cross-border services, as a golden channel.

As a key Belt and Road Initiative project, the Laos – China Railway is helping Laos transform from a “landlocked” to a “land-linked” country, connecting it more efficiently with Southeast Asia, China, and Europe.