Vientiane Province to Upgrade Tourism Sector with USD-7-million Deluxe Hotel Project

Authorities in Vang Vieng are moving forward with plans to develop the district into a higher-end tourism destination, with a USD 7 million investment in a new 5-star hotel project.

The planned hotel will be 11 storeys high and built on a site covering 8,164 square metres in Meuangxong village, Vangvieng district.

Local officials said the development is intended to serve growing visitor numbers while also creating employment opportunities for nearby residents.

The project was developed through a joint venture between the Vientiane Provincial Planning and Investment Department and the Vientiane International Cultural and Tourism Fortune Link Company Limited.

Under the agreement, the company will have a 50-year concession to build and operate the hotel, with construction expected to take three years.

At the end of the concession period, ownership of the land and building will revert to the provincial government. The agreement also allows for an extension, provided the investor complies with all legal and regulatory requirements.

The developer is required to follow national investment and environmental regulations and to ensure the project delivers measurable benefits to the local economy.

Vang Vieng has seen increasing tourist interest in recent years. The district recorded 1.4 million visitors in 2024 and aims to attract 2 million in 2025, targeting revenue of around LAK 1,700 billion (USD 78.6 million). In addition to infrastructure upgrades, local authorities are promoting annual events like the Nang Sangkhan and Sweet Orange festivals to draw more visitors.

Known for its adventure tourism, Vang Vieng was recently listed among Asia’s top eight destinations for solo backpackers in 2025 by The Times of India