Kuailu Tech: Unlocking the Future of Enterprise Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuailu Tech, an innovation-driven enterprise specialising in digital transformation solutions, is empowering businesses to bridge the digital divide with cutting-edge AI technology. Its flagship product, Kuailu Cloud, combines proprietary large language model capabilities with low-code development tools, acting as a “universal key” that opens the door to seamless and efficient digitalisation for enterprises of all sizes.

Low-Code Capabilities – Making Transformation Accessible

With Kuailu Cloud’s powerful low-code platform, employees no longer need to be professional developers to build business applications. Through simple drag-and-drop configuration, companies can quickly create workflows that match their unique needs—from basic processes such as procurement requests and leave approvals to more complex modules like sales analytics and inventory management.

This democratised approach significantly lowers the technical barriers to digital transformation, turning it into a company-wide initiative rather than the sole responsibility of IT specialists. The platform also enables businesses to adapt quickly to market changes by modifying or launching new applications within hours instead of months, helping enterprises stay competitive.

AI Intelligence – Driving Transformation Forward

Kuailu Tech’s AI capabilities deliver a powerful engine for enterprise operations:

AI-Driven Approvals : Automated voice-to-text recognition and smart routing reduce approval cycles from an average of three days to under one hour, accelerating cash flow and decision-making.

: Automated voice-to-text recognition and smart routing reduce approval cycles from an average of three days to under one hour, accelerating cash flow and decision-making. Unified Smart Search : Integrating data across ERP, CRM, OA, and document systems, Kuailu’s search tool breaks down information silos, allowing managers to make data-driven decisions quickly and accurately.

: Integrating data across ERP, CRM, OA, and document systems, Kuailu’s search tool breaks down information silos, allowing managers to make data-driven decisions quickly and accurately. Kuailu Meeting: Powered by AI, Kuailu Meeting revolutionises corporate communication. From automatic meeting creation and participant invitations, to real-time captioning, speaker recognition, and digital avatars for absent participants, it ensures no key detail is ever missed. Post-meeting, the system generates structured summaries and supports playback for maximum productivity.

Comprehensive Solutions – Supporting Every Business Function

Kuailu Tech offers a robust suite of applications to accelerate enterprise digitalisation:

Human Resources : One-stop management for recruitment, attendance, training, performance, and payroll, enhanced by AI-powered candidate matching and automated scoring.

: One-stop management for recruitment, attendance, training, performance, and payroll, enhanced by AI-powered candidate matching and automated scoring. Finance : OCR-based invoice capture, automated voucher generation, real-time budget monitoring, and intelligent risk alerts to improve efficiency and compliance.

: OCR-based invoice capture, automated voucher generation, real-time budget monitoring, and intelligent risk alerts to improve efficiency and compliance. Procurement : Supplier resource integration, automated approvals, and intelligent price comparison to reduce procurement costs by more than 20%.

: Supplier resource integration, automated approvals, and intelligent price comparison to reduce procurement costs by more than 20%. Administration: Online booking for office resources, mobile-friendly approval workflows, and file sharing to streamline collaboration.

Additionally, Kuailu Cloud offers a marketplace of nearly 30 ready-to-use digital templates—including CRM, warehouse management, vehicle tracking, and work order management—helping enterprises get up and running without additional development time.

Security and ROI – Building a Reliable Digital Future

Kuailu Cloud is certified with China’s National Information Security Protection Level 3, offering multi-layered encryption, role-based access control, and full audit trails to ensure data integrity and confidentiality.

Unlike traditional transformation projects that often require high upfront investment and long deployment cycles, Kuailu’s solution offers zero development costs, five-minute pre-installation, and immediate go-live. Enterprises have reported up to 30% cost savings, 50% faster workflows, and significant recovery of production losses, proving Kuailu Tech to be a high-ROI choice for sustainable growth.

Kuailu Tech is a global artificial intelligence enterprise dedicated to driving the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprise office through AI technology. Based on its self-developed large model technology, the company has created a new generation of AI office intelligent entities, with capabilities covering a full-scenario intelligent office ecosystem including “AI intelligent office, AI intelligent collaboration, and AI intelligent meetings”. It is a powerful management tool that helps enterprises make smart, rapid, and efficient decisions.

