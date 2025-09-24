Vientiane Court Issues Death Sentences in Major Drug Trafficking Case as Nationwide Crackdown Intensifies

On 18 September, the Vientiane Provincial People’s Court delivered harsh sentences to five individuals involved in serious criminal activities ranging from drug trafficking to theft and fraud. Among them, two were sentenced to death in one of the province’s most significant drug cases in recent years.

The case centered on Yeng Yang, 50, and his wife Maly, 45, both farmers from Naxou Village in Kasi District, Vientiane Province. The couple was arrested on 14 July 2023 after authorities discovered more than 63,000 methamphetamine tablets in their possession.

Following a lengthy investigation and trial, the court handed both defendants the death penalty.

Also arrested that same day was Ha Yang, 34, a fellow farmer from the same village. He was found with 12,800 meth tablets and received a life sentence along with a fine of LAK 500 million (approximately USD 23,000).

In a separate ruling delivered the same day, the court sentenced Khambai, 36, to three years in prison and imposed a fine of LAK 5 million (approximately USD 230) for theft.

A worker from Nawa Village in Thoulakhom District, Vientiane Province, Khambai was arrested on 25 April 2024.

Meanwhile, Jaipasong, 62, a worker from Oudomxay Village in Phalanxay District, Savannakhet Province, received an identical sentence after being found guilty of fraud.

Drug Raids Sweep Across the Country

Coinciding with the court verdicts, authorities launched a series of coordinated drug enforcement operations across the country, seizing large quantities of narcotics and making several high-profile arrests.

In Bokeo Province, police intercepted a six-wheel truck carrying 1.8 million methamphetamine pills. Two suspects, Meng Vue, 25, of Bokeo, and Vi, 20, of Luang Prabang Province, were taken into custody at the scene.

Meanwhile, Vientiane’s officials made several arrests at Wattay International Airport in September.

On 21 September, officers seized 1.2 kilograms of ketamine from a 22-year-old South Korean national bound for South Korea.

On 12 September, they arrested a 33-year-old Chinese national for attempting to smuggle six kilograms of heroin hidden in his carry-on luggage while preparing to board a flight to Hong Kong, China.

On 8 September, officers arrested a 35-year-old South African national at Wattay Airport after finding five kilograms of heroin concealed in his backpack. He had been preparing to travel to Madagascar.

Earlier, on 6 September, officers arrested a 78-year-old Australian national and seized four kilograms of heroin concealed inside a hammock, which the suspect reportedly intended to smuggle to Taiwan.

The authorities handed all suspects and cases to the Anti-Narcotics Police Division for further investigation.