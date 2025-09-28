Haoqi eBike Network: Helping You Choose the Perfect and Most Cost-Effective E-Bike

Partnering with 100+ Electric Bicycle Manufacturers to Offer 1,000+ Models

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After eight years of experience in the e-mobility sector, Haoqi eBike Network (haoqiebike.com) is transforming into a comprehensive, professional and category-rich electric bicycle guide platform, providing consumers with a clearer, more efficient, one-stop shopping experience.

Eight Years of Expertise

Since its founding, Haoqi eBike Network has focused exclusively on the electric bicycle field, building deep industry connections and a strong reputation for quality selection. This transformation marks a significant upgrade to better serve riders with more diverse and professional purchasing options.

Partnering with 100+ Electric Bicycle Manufacturers, Featuring 1,000+ Models

The platform collaborates with over 100 electric bicycle manufacturers to curate more than 1,000 models, covering folding bikes, commuter bikes, mountain bikes, long-range models and more—meeting the needs of city commuting, leisure riding and long-distance travel.



HAOQI PICKS

Professional Guidance for Smarter Choices

Each model on the platform comes with detailed specifications, configurations, recommended use cases and authentic user reviews. Through expert testing, rankings and comparison tools, consumers can quickly identify the e-bike that best suits their needs.

Limited-Time $50 Subsidy on Any E-Bike Purchase

Starting now, customers who purchase any electric bicycle through Haoqi eBike Network will receive a $50 subsidy provided by HAOQI. Browse top deals and best-selling models in the Haoqi Picks Collection.

Haoqi eBike Network is committed to becoming the trusted go-to platform for electric bicycle shopping, helping more people enjoy greener, more convenient and more affordable mobility.

Media Contact

Haoqi eBike Network (HAOQI eBike)

Website: https://haoqiebike.com/

Haoqi Picks: https://haoqiebike.com/collections/haoqi-picks