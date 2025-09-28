Linking production and sales with a rich array of activities, the 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair empowers the four major engines of the lighting industry

ZHONGSHAN, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Connect intelligence globally, illuminate the future. The 33rd Guzhen Lighting Fair (“China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair”) will be grandly held from Oct. 22 to 25, 2025 at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province.

As a leader in the industry, the Guzhen Lighting Fair leverages “ideological resonance, ecological empowerment, traffic fission, and digital drive” as its core engines. The main venue, the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, collaborates with 8 sub-venues to form a comprehensive platform through pre-exhibition traffic operations and digital tools. During the exhibition, it hosts high-end forums and fosters a cross-border e-commerce ecosystem, effectively connecting brand enterprises with global buyers and advancing the lighting industry towards intelligence, globalization, and sustainability.

Ideological Resonance Hub: Foster exchange, sharing, and collaboration to spark fresh ideas for the industry

The Guzhen Lighting Fair will collaborate with authoritative institutions like the China Association of Lighting Industry and Guangdong E-commerce Association, and specially invite elites from leading domestic enterprises to host a series of sharing sessions on cutting-edge topics such as smart AI, global cross-border business, and green low-carbon development, creating a global lighting industry shared think tank.

During the exhibition, over 3,600 exhibitors and 100,000 buyers can closely access innovative achievements, gain insights into industry trends, and expand global business opportunities. Exhibiting enterprises can not only comprehensively showcase their products and technical strengths but also precisely grasp industry trends, cross-border strategies, and new tracks in domestic e-commerce, explore new technology applications and plan paths for market breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, 8 sub-venues, including Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Lighting Era Center, Guzhen Chang’an Lighting Parts & Electronic City, Caosan International Lighting Parts City, Guyi Qingfeng LED Lighting Trading City, Guyi Ruifeng International Lighting Fittings City, simultaneously exert efforts, with themed procurement festivals, new product launches, live-streaming store tours, and other exciting activities taking turns to unfold, jointly creating a multi-level and all-round autumn purchasing event.

E-commerce ecosystem: Full-chain integration, break through the lighting industry’s global expansion dilemma

In 2024, Guzhen Town was awarded the title of “Zhongshan E-commerce Cluster Area”, and its total export volume exceeded RMB10bn. In the first half of 2025, the export of Zhongshan lamps increased by about 26.4%.

In view of the cross-border characteristics of “small orders with quick response” in the lighting industry, the exhibition collaborates with well-known e-commerce platforms at home and abroad to hold an official matchmaking sessions to create a closed-loop ecosystem of “cross-border e-commerce + industrial belt”.

Full-link resources such as platform service providers, MCN institutions, and cross-border payment will gather on site to provide one-stop solutions for logistics distribution, payment security, data compliance and risk control, and help enterprises bridge the “last mile” of going global.

Digital Link Port: Empower via cloud to create a 365-day global lighting business hub

The B2B website of Guzhen Lighting Fair “Denggle.com” and ” Denggle EZBuy” mini program integrate high-quality brand resources from upstream and downstream of the industry chain, covering all categories of products such as home commercial lighting, outdoor cultural and tourism, industrial lighting, mechanical accessories, etc. The platform adopts an “online + offline” dual-driven model to achieve “integration of exhibition and online network”, effectively breaking the limitation of time and space and creating an “everlasting exhibition”.

The newly launched AI intelligent inquiry system and AI customer service use advanced big data algorithms, acting like a smart ‘matchmaker’ to automatically analyze buyers’ needs, accurately match potential partners, and significantly enhance cooperation efficiency between production and sales parties.

Rooted in the Lighting Capital, extend a global reach. Guzhen Lighting Fair will provide a golden platform for brand enterprises to directly access the international market and build an efficient, precise, and sustainable trade ecosystem for buyers. We look forward to your visit from Oct. 22-25.